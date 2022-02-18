Liam Gallagher weighs in on Damon Albarn, Taylor Swift co-writing debate

Damon Albarn, Liam Gallagher and Taylor Swift. Picture: 1. ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images 2. JMEnternational/Getty Images) 3. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman has shared his thoughts on the row, which saw the Blur frontman claim Swift isn't a real writer.

Liam Gallagher has weighed in on the Damon Albarn and Taylor Swift co-writing row.

The former Oasis rocker has given his two cents on the idea that co-writing ones songs isn't the same as being a writer and even brought his brother Noel up while he's done it.

Last month saw Albarn blasted for his assertion that Swift wasn't a real writer and asked what he thinks about co-writing not being real songwriting, Gallagher told NME's Big Read: “Says who? All them f***ing gorilla albums are co-writes aren’t they?

"I get it – Noel bangs on about it as well: ‘I’m more important than you because I write my f***ing songs’.”

Taylor Swift reacted to an interview Albarn gave to the LA Times, in which he argued she isn't a writer because she co-writes.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW."

@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW. https://t.co/t6GyXBU2Jd — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 24, 2022

Damon Albarn distanced himself from the statements and suggested it was "clickbait". Replying to Swift's tweet he commented: "I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. - Damon".

I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. - Damon — Damon Albarn (@Damonalbarn) January 24, 2022

However, many weren't convinced and even shared the exact statements made by Albarn in the interview. Meanwhile Swift's friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff waded in to defend his pal, writing: "i’ve never met damon albarn and he’s never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs taylor writes and brings in. herb."

i’ve never met damon albarn and he’s never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs taylor writes and brings in. herb. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 24, 2022

Gallagher has made no secret of the fact that he relies on a team of writers for his solo work, with his most recent single Everything's Electric being penned by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters rocker Dave Grohl.

Watch him perform the track at the BRIT Awards 2022:

So far, co-writing seems to have worked for the Manchester rocker with all of his solo albums so far scoring a UK No.1.

His third release C'mon You Know - which follows 2017's As You Were and 2019's Why Me? Why Not. - is set for release on 27th May and Gallagher teased it's a bit strange.

Speaking to Chris Moyles on Radio X, he revealed: Some of it's odd, man. 80% of the record is a bit peculiar. But still good. And 20% of it is kind of classic, like Everything's Electric."

But Liam assured fans: "I still sound normal, and mega and all that, but if you're gonna do something a bit different, do it in these times because if people don't like it, blame it on COVID. And then we'll go back to the normal stuff."

Summer 2022 will see Liam Gallagher play his biggest solo shows to date. After selling 160,000 tickets across two nights at Knebworth Park in a matter of hours, there will be additional outdoor shows in Manchester, Belfast and Glasgow.

