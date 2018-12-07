Noel Gallagher to play huge Heaton Park gig in 2019

The homecoming show will be Gallagher's first time at the historic grounds since he played with Oasis in 2009.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have announced a huge show at Heaton Park next year, which will see the legend play the grounds for the first time in ten years.

The former Oasis man will take to the stage on Friday 7 June 2019, joined by the reunited Doves who he told Radio X are "one of the great Manchester bands of all time".

They'll be joined by Texas four-piece White Denim, with the final special guests to be announced.

The homecoming gig will mark the first time the rocker has played the iconic grounds since he performed with Oasis in 2009.

Noel Gallagher performs at The Best FIFA Football Awards at Royal Festival Hall in 2018. Picture: Alexander Hassenstein - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Speaking to Radio X's Johnny Vaughan about that fateful night, Gallagher said: “I haven’t played there since we had a rather chaotic night there in 2009 with Oasis, when Liam offered all the crowd their money back! It was the first night of three nights and we’d been looking forward to it the whole tour, and then we got there and after the first song the generators packed up - twice."

Fans watch Oasis at Heaton Park, 2009. Picture: Andy Sheppard/Redferns/Getty Images

He continued: “The promoter said, if it goes off again, we’ll offer the crowd their money back. I said, Steady on!

"I think Liam misheard it, and said said right, they’re getting their money back - before we’d even plugged back in, he’d said this is a free gig, you can all have your money back!

"And of course, the generator never went off. I was standing there, glaring at him, thinking ‘I know you’re an idiot - we all know that - but do you have to be such a f**king idiot.”

Despite this shaky start, Oasis went on to play a massive set that included the first band performance of the classic Live Forever in three years. The legendary Manchester band then performed two more nights at Heaton Park, the final night being the last time Oasis played in their hometown of Manchester before their split in August 2009.

Noel Gallagher also revealed the very first person he saw at the venue was the Pope in 1982, adding: "He opened with ‘Our father who art in heaven’, that one. I’m not sure, the PA wasn’t great. He was pretty good, he did all the hits.”

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will also play a headline set at Dublin's Malahide Castle on Sunday 16 June 2019, also featuring Doves, Blossoms and The DMA's. Tickets for that show go on sale at 9am on Thursday 6 December.

