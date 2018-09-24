Liam Gallagher Announces Acoustic Gig In Aid Of Shelter

Liam Gallahgher. Picture: Press

The rocker has confirmed he'll be play London's Union Chapel, after accusing his brother Noel of "begging" to play Glastonbury.

Liam Gallagher has announced special acoustic Christmas show for Shelter.

The former Oasis frontman will take to the stage at London's Union Chapel on 13 December in aid of the homelessness charity.

The show will give fans a chance to see Liam Gallagher in a more intimate venue for a special unplugged performance, to raise funds for the charity’s Christmas appeal

Liam Gallagher said: "No child should have to wake up homeless on Christmas day, which is why I’ll be playing a very special acoustic gig this December. This gig will be a one-off; a chance to raise some money for all the great work Shelter does to stop homelessness.”



Tickets cost £40 plus booking fee for any successful entrants to a free ticket ballot, which is open till 28 September at 12pm.

Watch Liam Gallagher perform Live Forever on the Radio X rooftop:

Those selected in the ballot will be notified via email by Monday 1 October by 10am.

Shelter helps millions of people a year struggling with bad housing or homelessness – and we campaign to prevent it in the first place.

To join their campaign, make a donation, or get expert housing advice, visit shelter.org.uk



Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher appears to have confirmed his brother Noel will play Glastonbury 2019, and has accused him of "begging" to play the festival.

Taking to Twitter, the outspoken rocker wrote: "So I hear the beige boy is begging to play Glastonbury he doesn't want to be going on bfore or after me as I'll embarrass him as you were LG x"

So I hear the beige boy is begging to play Glastonbury he doesn't want to be going on bfore or after me as I'll embarrass him as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 22, 2018

His tweets come after his brother Noel was outspoken himself, accusing politicians of continuing to lie about Brexit.

The Oasis songsmith was asked about the process of the UK leaving the European Union while attending the Hyundai Mercury Music Prize last Thursday (20 September), and he told those in charge to "get on with it".

Watch a clip courtesy of Good Morning Britain below:



Speaking to Good Morning Britain, he said: "They’re still lying to us now! Theresa May, bless her, is lying about the deal”.See his comments in our video above.He added:

"And the remoaners or whatever they're called are lying about what's gonna happen. And the £350 million this and Boris Johnson and all the rest of them.

"They should just leave us out of it! Tell us what it is and we'll get on with it."