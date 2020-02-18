Molly Moorish asks Oasis dad Liam Gallagher for "boy advice"

The 21-year-old has revealed she now has a very close relationship with her father, and asks the former Oasis frontman for help with love.

The 21-year-old student - whose mother is singer Lisa Moorish - never met the former Oasis frontman until she was 18 years old but they now have a very close relationship.

Speaking to Grazia, she revealed: "I go to him for boy advice. He'll be like, 'Stay away from that one...'"

Talking about what else she's got from her rock star dad, she said: "I've obviously got the eyebrows. I mean, they're big."

Molly Moorish and her dad and former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher. Picture: 1. Darren Gerrish/WireImage/Getty Images 2. Press

The pair met for the first time in the 47-year-old rocker's local pub in 2018 and though Molly had a brief moment of thinking the situation was "weird", she was relieved to find the tension quickly melted away.

She told the magazine: "We went to the pub and got on so well. For the build-up, I was not really thinking about it. Then, for the first five minutes, I was like, 'Oh, this is weird', and then it just was fine."

Soon after Molly was invited on holiday with the Gallagher clan, with Liam sharing pictures of their getaway on social media.

La Firma LG x pic.twitter.com/DFZwMdG1Pf — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 2, 2018

Before meeting the former Oasis frontman, Molly had met her 18-year-old half-brother Gene - whose mother is All Saints singer Nicole Appleton - several times when she was around six years old.

She said: "He doesn't remember it, but I do!"

And she came face-to-face with Lennon - Liam's 20-year-old son from his first marriage to Patsy Kensit - at an event after following one another on Instagram.

She recalled: "We were both like... 'Oh, hi!' "

The model insisted she never missed Liam - who also has six-year-old daughter, Gemma, who he has never met - when she was growing up because he'd never been part of her life.

She said: "It was normal because it was just what I knew."

