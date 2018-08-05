"Get Involved": Liam Gallagher Calls Noel To Reunite Families

The former Oasis frontman has called for a reconciliation with his estranged brother, his wife Sara and the kids.

Liam Gallagher has called on his brother Noel to get their families back together.

After returning from what he called the "best family holiday ever," the former Oasis frontman took to Twitter to call for a full reconciliation with his brother, writing: "Had the best family holiday ever cmon Noel Sara Anais Donovan sonny you know you want to get involved as you we're LG x".

Had the best family holiday ever cmon Noel Sara Anais Donovan sonny you know you want to get involved as you we're LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 4, 2018

Looking to prove his latest call to action has nothing to do with money or attention, the Wall Of Glass singer added: "Hashtag not desperate hashtag not skint hashtag love is all you need as you were LG x"

Hashtag not desperate hashtag not skint hashtag love ❤️ is all you need as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 4, 2018

It's no wonder Liam is feeling the love, after inviting his formerly estranged daughter Molly - who he shares with ex-lover Lisa Moorish - on his family trip to Magaluf with girlfriend Debbie Gwyther, mum Peggy, brother Paul and sons Lennon and Gene.

See a snap of them gathered for a meal, which was shared by Gallagher with the caption: "La Firma".

La Firma LG x pic.twitter.com/DFZwMdG1Pf — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 2, 2018

These latest tweets come after Liam called for Noel to "get the BIG O back together".

Earth to noel listen up rkid I hear your doing gigs where people can't drink alcohol now that's the BeZarist thing you've done yet I forgive you now let's get the BIG O back together and stop fucking about the drinks are on me LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 19, 2018

However fans' hopes were very quickly dashed when Liam was met with radio silence and later wrote: "I'll take that as a NO then".

I'll take that as a NO then as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 20, 2018

