"Get Involved": Liam Gallagher Calls Noel To Reunite Families

5 August 2018, 12:56

The former Oasis frontman has called for a reconciliation with his estranged brother, his wife Sara and the kids.

Liam Gallagher has called on his brother Noel to get their families back together.

After returning from what he called the "best family holiday ever," the former Oasis frontman took to Twitter to call for a full reconciliation with his brother, writing: "Had the best family holiday ever cmon Noel Sara Anais Donovan sonny you know you want to get involved as you we're LG x".

Watch Liam Gallagher tell Chris Moyles what an Oasis reunion would mean to him in our video above.

Looking to prove his latest call to action has nothing to do with money or attention, the Wall Of Glass singer added: "Hashtag not desperate hashtag not skint hashtag love is all you need as you were LG x"

It's no wonder Liam is feeling the love, after inviting his formerly estranged daughter Molly - who he shares with ex-lover Lisa Moorish - on his family trip to Magaluf with girlfriend Debbie Gwyther, mum Peggy, brother Paul and sons Lennon and Gene.

See a snap of them gathered for a meal, which was shared by Gallagher with the caption: "La Firma".

These latest tweets come after Liam called for Noel to "get the BIG O back together".

However fans' hopes were very quickly dashed when Liam was met with radio silence and later wrote: "I'll take that as a NO then".

See Liam join The Killers at Latitude festival, surprising the crowds and giving Brandon Flowers a hug on stage.

Liam Gallagher Songs

Live Forever (Live From One Love Manchester)
Liam Gallager
Live Forever (Live From One Love Manchester)
Liam Gallager & Chris Martin

Liam Gallagher Latest

See more Liam Gallagher Latest

Noel and Liam Gallagher in 2001

"Get Involved": Liam Gallagher Calls Noel To Reunite Families
Liam Gallagher at Isle of Wight festival 2018

"La Firma": Liam Gallagher Shares Family Dinner Holiday Snap

Liam Gallagher 2017

Liam Gallagher To Headline Glastonbury... Sort Of

Liam Gallagher and his daughter Molly Moorish

PHOTOS: Liam Gallagher Takes Daughter Molly On Family Holiday
Liam Gallagher live at Radio X

WATCH: Liam Gallagher Performs Wall Of Glass Live