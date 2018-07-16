VIDEOS: The Killers Cover Acquiesce After Liam Gallagher Joins Them On Stage

Brandon Flowers and co. were paid a visit by the Manchester rocker at Latitude Festival, where they covered the famous Oasis B-side.

Liam Gallagher made a surprise appearance on stage with The Killers during their set at Latitude Festival 2018.

The former Oasis rocker teased he could be headed down to the festival after taking to Twitter to share a "Welcome To Suffolk" sign- the county in which the festival takes place every year.

He captioned his snap: "Lovely this time of year so I hear".

Lovely this time of year so I hear LG x pic.twitter.com/l0ZWnMtSe2 — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 14, 2018

Sure enough, the Wall Of Glass, singer was making his way to the festival, where he showed his support for The Killers and Brandon Flowers once again.

He wasn't up for doing any performances, mind you, telling the crowd he'd leave that up to the frontman.

Watch a Liam's appearance above, in a video shared by Alan P-B, which occurred just before the band invited a fan to drum on stage with them during their Fore Reasons Unknown track.

Liam Gallagher hugs The Killers' Brandon Flowers at Latitude 2018. Picture: YouTube/Alan P-B

If that wasn't enough Oasis-based excitement for the night, the Las Vegas outfit then treated fans to a rendition of 1995 Oasis B-side, Acquiesce.

Watch it in action here:

It's not the first time Liam Gallagher has surprised the Mr. Brightside rockers on stage, giving Brandon Flowers a back in March 2018.

The Las Vegas rockers were almost finishing their headline set at Lollapalooza Brazil when the Oasis legend crept up on their frontman on stage.

Watch a video of the moment in a clip shared on YouTube by lollapaloozamania:

The Killers continue their assault on European Festivals with a date this week at Switzerland's Paléo Festival 2018 and Spain's Benicassim Festival, before heading to Germany's Dichbrand Festival and Lollapalooza Paris.

Watch The Killers play King Tuts after their headline set at TRNSMT Festival last weekend: