Liam Gallagher reveals the last nice thing his brother Noel ever did for him

The former Oasis frontman has revealed his estranged brother gave him the best present he's ever had, but it was the last nice thing he did.

The former Oasis frontman has taken part in Vogue's 73 Questions feature, where he was asked a series of quick fire questions for the publication, which covered everything from his favourite lyrics of all time to his best motto for life.

Asked what the best present he's ever received was, the Shockwave singer revealed: "“My brother bought me a John Lennon necklace that he wore when he met the Maharishi. And that was the last nicest thing he ever did for me”.

Gallagher also revealed the best lesson his mother Peggy had taught him, telling the famous fashion platform: "To be myself and don’t give a fuck what people think".

When it came to what he's drinking in a pub, the One Of Us singer revealed: "All of them. I like em all," before adding: "Guinness".

Meanwhile, Gallagher played a triumphant homecoming show in Manchester on Saturday (21 September).

The River singer celebrated his 47th birthday, joined by family and a very special guest Sam Fender, who had just scored a number one debut album.

The rocker wore a navy blue parka as he took to the stage at the iconic Manchester venue, which was the location of his very first solo show back in May 2017.

Gallagher had just released his second solo album, Why Me? Why Not, and his setlist included instant favourites from the new album in Once, The River, One Of Us and Shockwave.

He also performed a number of Oasis classics at the show, including Stand By Me and Definitely Maybe vinyl track Sad Song.

The Rock 'N' Roll Star was joined by his former bandmate Bonehead - which received a huge response from the Manchester crowd.

Ending his set on a trio of Oasis songs, Gallagher delighted the crowd with an emotional rendition of Live Forever - with the crowd in full voice behind him.

The audience also surprised Liam with a chorus of Happy Birthday, which he thanked them for.

See the setlist for Liam Gallagher live for Radio X at the O₂ Ritz Manchester 21 September 2019:

1.Rock 'n' Roll Star

2. Morning Glory

3.Wall of Glass

4. Shockwave

5. Paper Crown

6. Greedy Soul

7. Columbia

8. Stand By Me

9. One Of Us

10. Once

11. The River

12. Cigarettes & Alcohol

13. Be Here Now

Encore:

14. Sad Song

15. Supersonic

16. Live Forever



