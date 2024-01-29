What are The Stone Roses' biggest songs?

With John Squire teaming up with Oasis legend Liam Gallagher for a new album and live shows in 2024, let's look back at the songs that brought him to the world's attention...

The Stone Roses - I Wanna Be Adored: single release date 2nd September 1991 The slow, momentous opening track to the Mancunians' debut album, remains their most popular track of all time, with over 128 million Spotify streams and over 54 million YouTube views. The song was belated issued as a single in 1991, where it made Number 20 in the UK charts, and was subsequently certified Platinum. The Stone Roses - I Wanna Be Adored (Official Video)

The Stone Roses - Waterfall: single release date 30th December 1991 Originally a favourite album track from the Roses' debut album, this jaunty song receieved a single release way after the fact, peaking at Number 27 in January 1992. It's since had over 85 million Spotify streams and over 9 million YouTube views. The Stone Roses - Waterfall (Official Video)

The Stone Roses - She Bangs The Drums: release date 17th July 1989 The second single to be pulled from the band's debut album, this tracked peaked at Number 36 in the UK charts in the summer of 1989, bringing the Roses to a wider audience, while topping the Indie Singles chart for three weeks. This glorious tune has enjoyed over 79 million Spotify streams and over 10 million YouTube views. The Stone Roses - She Bangs the Drums (Official Video)

The Stone Roses - Fools Gold: release date 13th November 1989 A one-off single from November 1989 (backed with the excellent What The World Is Waiting For), the full 9.53 version is one of the key "Madchester" tracks, following the band’s hugely-influential debut album. The track topped the Indie Singles chart for three weeks and peaked at Number 9 in the main Top 40, thanks to a memorable Top Of The Pops performance where the Roses appeared alongside Happy Mondays in a Madchester takeover of the show. The track has had over 68 million streams on Spotify and over 12 million views on YouTube. The Stone Roses - Fools Gold (Official Video)

The Stone Roses - Love Spreads: release date 21st November 1994 The first new Stone Roses material in four years, this single was the trailer for the long-awaited album The Second Coming. The Roses' biggest UK hit, the track peaked at Number 2 in November 1994 and was held off the top spot by Baby D's Let Me Be Your Fantasy. Certified a Gold record in the UK, the track has had over 53 million streams on Spotify and over 9 million views on YouTube. The Stone Roses - Love Spreads

The Stone Roses - I Am The Resurrection: single release date 30th March 1992 This near-ten minute epic formed the climax to the debut album by The Stone Roses, which was the result of two days of jamming and recording by the band. When issued as a single nearly three years after the album's release, the track peaked at Number 33 in the charts. In the digital Age, I Am The Resurrection has amassed over 51 million Spotify streams and over 1.7 million video views. The Stone Roses - I Am the Resurrection (Audio)

The Stone Roses - Made Of Stone: release date 6th March 1989) Released in early 1989 as a teaser for the forthcoming debut album, this was one of The Stone Roses’ most enigmatic songs. On its initial release, Made Of Stone only made Number 90 for a week on the main charts in 1989, but a reissue a year later saw the single climb to Number 20, earning the track a BPI Silver certification. Since then, the tune has had over 37 million Spotify streams and over 2 million video views. Made of Stone (Remastered)

The Stone Roses - Sally Cinnamon: release date 18th May 1987 Once the Stone Roses had made it big in 1989, their back catalogue was plundered for more gems. Originally released in May 1987, Sally Cinnamon was recorded before Mani had joined the band and pre-dated their signing to the Silvertone label. Despite the acclaim given to the Roses' debut album, the single only made it to Number 46 in January 1990, but love for the song has meant over 33 million Spotify streams and over a quarter of a million views on YouTube via the official audio from Revolver, the label that issued the single back in 1987. The Stone Roses: Sally Cinnamon (Official Video)

The Stone Roses - This Is The One: release date 2nd May 1989 First recorded in 1985 with legendary producer Martin Hannett, this track was reworked for the band's debut album and became a live favourite. Used as walk-on music by Manchester United, the song now has over 30 million Spotify streams and over 1.8 million YouTube views. The Stone Roses - This Is the One (Audio)