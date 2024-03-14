WATCH: Liam Gallagher & John Squire play Glasgow's Barrowland & cover The Rolling Stones: Full setlist

John Squire and Liam Gallagher kicked off their live dates this week. Picture: Tom Oxley

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester giants played their first joint date at the intimate Glasgow venue. Find out what they played on the setlist

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher and John Squire officially kicked off their live dates this week.

Fresh from scoring a chart-topping UK number one with their self-titled debut, the Manchester legends began their mini-tour with an intimate show at Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom on Wednesday 13th March.

The setlist was short and sweet, consisting of 10 tracks from their debut record as well as a cheeky cover of The Rolling Stones' Jumpin' Jack Flash.

Find out what went down at the 1,900-capacity venue and what they played on the setlist below..

Watch them play Just Another Rainbow:

Liam Gallagher & John Squire - Just Another Rainbow (Live Barrowlands)



Sounds class live



pic.twitter.com/eSdLzxf3ik — Mainly Oasis (@mainlyoasis) March 13, 2024

Liam Gallagher and John Squire's Glasgow Barrowland setlist - 13th March 2024:

Just Another Rainbow Mars to Liverpool One Day at a Time I'm a Wheel Love You Forever Make It Up As You Go Along You're Not The Only One I'm So Bored Mother Nature's Song Raise Your Hands Jumpin' Jack Flash (The Rolling Stones cover)

See them cover The Rolling Stones' Jumpin' Jack Flash below:

Liam Gallagher & John squire performing ‘Jumpin Jack Flash’ live at barrowlands 2024



📹columbiapins on IG pic.twitter.com/nYw8ww9Fjx — 𝙤𝙖𝙨𝙞𝙨 𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙤𝙨 (@oasis_videos) March 13, 2024

Liam Gallagher and John Squire continue their live dates tonight (14th March) with a date at the Civic Hall in Wolverhampton.

See them perform Mars To Liverpool at the venue:

Liam Gallagher John Squire- Mars To Liverpool live at Barrowland Ballroom (13.3.24)



Absolute class 👏🏻



oasis_reels/IG pic.twitter.com/aNK80CenFC — Liam Gallagher Daily Official (@liamgdaily) March 13, 2024

Liam Gallagher and John Squire's 2024 dates: