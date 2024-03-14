WATCH: Liam Gallagher & John Squire play Glasgow's Barrowland & cover The Rolling Stones: Full setlist

14 March 2024, 01:34 | Updated: 14 March 2024, 02:02

John Squire and Liam Gallagher
John Squire and Liam Gallagher kicked off their live dates this week. Picture: Tom Oxley

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester giants played their first joint date at the intimate Glasgow venue. Find out what they played on the setlist

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher and John Squire officially kicked off their live dates this week.

Fresh from scoring a chart-topping UK number one with their self-titled debut, the Manchester legends began their mini-tour with an intimate show at Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom on Wednesday 13th March.

The setlist was short and sweet, consisting of 10 tracks from their debut record as well as a cheeky cover of The Rolling Stones' Jumpin' Jack Flash.

Find out what went down at the 1,900-capacity venue and what they played on the setlist below..

Watch them play Just Another Rainbow:

Liam Gallagher and John Squire's Glasgow Barrowland setlist - 13th March 2024:

  1. Just Another Rainbow
  2. Mars to Liverpool
  3. One Day at a Time
  4. I'm a Wheel
  5. Love You Forever
  6. Make It Up As You Go Along
  7. You're Not The Only One
  8. I'm So Bored
  9. Mother Nature's Song
  10. Raise Your Hands
  11. Jumpin' Jack Flash (The Rolling Stones cover)

See them cover The Rolling Stones' Jumpin' Jack Flash below:

Liam Gallagher and John Squire continue their live dates tonight (14th March) with a date at the Civic Hall in Wolverhampton.

See them perform Mars To Liverpool at the venue:

Liam Gallagher and John Squire's 2024 dates:

  • 13th March 2024 – Glasgow, Barrowland
  • 14th March 2024 – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall
  • 16th March 2024 – Dublin, Olympia
  • 18th March 2024 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
  • 20th March 2024 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
  • 21st March 2024 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
  • 23rd March 2024 – Leeds, O2 Academy
  • 25th March 2024 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
  • 26th March 2024 – London, Troxy
  • 2nd April 2024 – Paris, Salle Pleyel
  • 4th April 2024 – Berlin, Columbiahalle
  • 6th April 2024 – Milan, Fabrique
  • 11th April 2024 – Brooklyn, Paramount

More on Liam Gallagher

See more More on Liam Gallagher

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher in 1995

Roll With It TikTok trend prompts biblical Liam Gallagher impressions

Oasis

Liam Gallagher in Manchester, 2009

50 of Liam Gallagher's best ever quotes

Liam Gallagher onstage at the O₂ Ritz in Manchester.

Watch Liam Gallagher perform an amazing live show in Manchester in 2019

Liam Gallagher answers his Most Googled Questions

WATCH: Liam Gallagher answers his most Googled questions

Noel Gallagher in the video for Little By Little by Oasis

QUIZ: Only Oasis mega fans know all the words to Little By Little

Quizzes