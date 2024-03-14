WATCH: Liam Gallagher & John Squire play Glasgow's Barrowland & cover The Rolling Stones: Full setlist
14 March 2024, 01:34 | Updated: 14 March 2024, 02:02
The Manchester giants played their first joint date at the intimate Glasgow venue. Find out what they played on the setlist
Liam Gallagher and John Squire officially kicked off their live dates this week.
Fresh from scoring a chart-topping UK number one with their self-titled debut, the Manchester legends began their mini-tour with an intimate show at Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom on Wednesday 13th March.
The setlist was short and sweet, consisting of 10 tracks from their debut record as well as a cheeky cover of The Rolling Stones' Jumpin' Jack Flash.
Find out what went down at the 1,900-capacity venue and what they played on the setlist below..
Watch them play Just Another Rainbow:
Liam Gallagher & John Squire - Just Another Rainbow (Live Barrowlands)— Mainly Oasis (@mainlyoasis) March 13, 2024
Sounds class live
pic.twitter.com/eSdLzxf3ik
Liam Gallagher and John Squire's Glasgow Barrowland setlist - 13th March 2024:
- Just Another Rainbow
- Mars to Liverpool
- One Day at a Time
- I'm a Wheel
- Love You Forever
- Make It Up As You Go Along
- You're Not The Only One
- I'm So Bored
- Mother Nature's Song
- Raise Your Hands
- Jumpin' Jack Flash (The Rolling Stones cover)
See them cover The Rolling Stones' Jumpin' Jack Flash below:
Liam Gallagher & John squire performing 'Jumpin Jack Flash' live at barrowlands 2024— 𝙤𝙖𝙨𝙞𝙨 𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙤𝙨 (@oasis_videos) March 13, 2024
📹columbiapins on IG pic.twitter.com/nYw8ww9Fjx
Liam Gallagher and John Squire continue their live dates tonight (14th March) with a date at the Civic Hall in Wolverhampton.
See them perform Mars To Liverpool at the venue:
Liam Gallagher John Squire- Mars To Liverpool live at Barrowland Ballroom (13.3.24)— Liam Gallagher Daily Official (@liamgdaily) March 13, 2024
Absolute class 👏🏻
oasis_reels/IG pic.twitter.com/aNK80CenFC
Liam Gallagher and John Squire's 2024 dates:
- 13th March 2024 – Glasgow, Barrowland
- 14th March 2024 – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall
- 16th March 2024 – Dublin, Olympia
- 18th March 2024 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
- 20th March 2024 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
- 21st March 2024 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
- 23rd March 2024 – Leeds, O2 Academy
- 25th March 2024 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
- 26th March 2024 – London, Troxy
- 2nd April 2024 – Paris, Salle Pleyel
- 4th April 2024 – Berlin, Columbiahalle
- 6th April 2024 – Milan, Fabrique
- 11th April 2024 – Brooklyn, Paramount