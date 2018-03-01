WATCH Liam Gallagher Live On The Radio X Rooftop

The Oasis legend played an exclusive, acoustic set for just 80 people on the roof of Radio X's London studios. Watch the whole set here.

Liam Gallagher played an amazing gig on the roof of Radio X's London studio in February 2018.

The legend from Manchester performed a VERY intimate show to an audience of just 80 people on the terrace at our HQ in Leicester Square.

As well as dropping some solo tracks like Paper Crown and Greedy Soul, Liam also dipped into the Oasis back catalogue.

Taking to the stage with his classic Gallagher swagger, Liam launched into his Wall Of Glass single, which opens his UK No.1 debut solo album As You Were.

After playing more album favourites in the likes of Greedy Soul and Bold, the former Oasis legend treated fans to a stunning performance of Paper Crown, which he previously dedicated to his brother Noel at his Alexandra Palace gig.

Never one to disappoint his fans, Gallagher closed his nine-track set with the timeless Oasis favourites Wonderwall and Live Forever.

Liam’s debut solo album As You Were was one of the biggest selling records of 2017, debuting at number one when it was released in October.

As the frontman and lead singer of Oasis, he sold a combined total of 77 million copies across seven multi-platinum studio albums, making them one of the highest selling bands of all time.

His UK arena tour in December sold out in minutes and he’s set to play massive sold-out shows at London’s Finsbury Park and Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground this summer.

See the full setlist for Liam Gallagher live at Radio X

1. Wall Of Glass

2. Greedy Soul

3. Bold

4. Paper Crown

5. Some Might Say

6. Rockin Chair

7. Universal Gleam

8. Wonderwall

9. Live Forever