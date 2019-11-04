Liam Gallagher: I would never write a reggae album

The former Oasis frontman has revealed why he'll never change his genre and prefers to be in his comfort zone.

Liam Gallagher has once again ruled out ever changing musical direction.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, the former Oasis frontman said: "I love doing what I do best. I like being in my comfort zone and I would never write a reggae album.

"I want to keep doing what I've always done.

"If people like this album, then I'll make another one, if they don't like it, well then we'll see."

Gallagher is referring to his latest release, Why Me? Why Not., which entered the charts at number one.

The album - which includes his Shockwave, One Of Us and Once singles - was the follow up to his debut solo record As You Were, which also hit the top spot when it was released in 2017.

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

Meanwhile, this weekend saw Gallagher pick up the Rock Icon award at MTV EMAs, and thank them for "recognising (his) brilliance"

The Wall of Glass singer was honoured at the awards ceremony in Seville, Spain on Sunday (3 November) for his days in the Manchester band, Beady Eye and his solo career.

Going up to accept the award, which is the first of its kind, he said: "Thank you man. I won’t keep you too long but I want to congratulate Seville for having a lovely city. I want to congratulate MTV for recognising my brilliance. Thanks for the award. I wear it well."

The rocker also gave a performance of his Once track at the ceremony, followed by Oasis classic Wonderwall.

Watch a snippet of his performance here:

The award might not be the only thing to have made Gallagher smile last week, after Foo Fighters' rocker Taylor Hawkins slammed his brother Noel and declared himself as "Team Liam".

When the subject of Liam Gallagher came up, the Learn To Fly rocker told Radio X: "He's my mate. He's my bro. I love him."

However, addressing Gordon Smart and Matt Morgan in the studio, the drummer said: "And you guys said you're on the Noel Gallagher side? I'm not. At all. The opposite."

Get the full story here:

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher is set to kick off his UK and Irish dates this month, where he'll be joined by support acts Miles Kane and DMA's.

See the official dates for Liam Gallagher's November 2019 UK Tour:

11 November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

12 November - Birmingham, Arena -

14 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live*

15 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro* - SOLD OUT

17 November - Newcastle, Utilita Arena* - SOLD OUT

18 November - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena* - SOLD OUT

20 November - Manchester, MEN Arena* - SOLD OUT

21 November - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena - SOLD OUT

23 November - Dublin, 3Arena -NEW DATE ADDED

24 November - Dublin, 3Arena - SOLD OUT

26 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

28 November - London, O2 Arena -

29 November - London, O2 Arena -

*DMAS supporting on these dates