Liam Gallagher thanks MTV EMAs for 'recognising his brilliance' as he collects Rock Icon Award

The former Oasis frontman picked up the first ever Rock Icon gong at the awards ceremony this weekend.

Liam Gallagher picked up the Rock Icon award at MTV EMAs, and thanked them for "recognising (his) brilliance"

The former Oasis frontman was honoured at the awards ceremony in Seville, Spain on Sunday (3 November), for his contribution for his days in in the Manchester band, Beady Eye and his solo career.

Going up to accept the award, which is the first of its kind, Gallagher said: "Thank you man. I won’t keep you too long but I want to congratulate Seville for having a lovely city. I want to congratulate MTV for recognising my brilliance. Thanks for the award. I wear it well."

The Shockwave singer also gave a performance of his Once track at the ceremony, followed by Oasis classic Wonderwall.

Watch a snippet of his performance above.

The award might not be the only thing to make Gallagher smile last week, after Foo Fighters' rocker Taylor Hawkins slammed his brother Noel and declared himself "Team Liam".

When the subject of Liam Gallagher came up, the Learn To Fly rocker told Radio X: "He's my mate. He's my bro. I love him."

Addressing Gordon Smart and Matt Morgan in the studio, the drummer said: "And you guys said you're on the Noel Gallagher side? I'm not. At all. The opposite."

"So we played the Reading Festival and I had a picture of the Gallagher brothers on my kick drum," explained the Crossed The Line singer.

"Then I went up front to sing a song and Dave went back to the drums, and I looked back and said, 'Isn't it great to have the Gallagher brothers back together again?'

"And then I said, 'Let's all sign a petition to get Oasis to do a song again,' out of love for their music. Nothing else."

Hawkins continued: "So Noel Gallagher, who was opening up for Smashing Pumpkins in America, and first night he goes, 'Let's start a petition to get the Foo Fighters to break up.' And I'm like, OK that's kinda funny, whatever...

"And then next night he goes, 'If the drummer from Nirvana...' - Now Noel, if you're hearing this. He didn't say it I said it. [...] He didn't even say Dave, you know as if to lower him - '... wants Oasis to get back together he can come up on this stage right now and suck my you know what...'

"But I'm hoping now that he will lighten up a little bit and come to his senses and get the good singer back for his band. That's what I'm hoping. I just think that would be really nice, because everybody wants to see that."

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher is set to kick off his UK and Irish dates this month in support of his second studio album Why Me? Why Not.

See the official dates for Liam Gallagher's November 2019 UK Tour:

11 November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena - SOLD OUT

12 November - Birmingham, Arena - SOLD OUT

14 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live*

15 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro* - SOLD OUT

17 November - Newcastle, Utilita Arena* - SOLD OUT

18 November - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena* - SOLD OUT

20 November - Manchester, MEN Arena* - SOLD OUT

21 November - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena - SOLD OUT

23 November - Dublin, 3Arena -NEW DATE ADDED

24 November - Dublin, 3Arena - SOLD OUT

26 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

28 November - London, O2 Arena - SOLD OUT

29 November - London, O2 Arena - NEW DATE ADDED

*DMAS supporting on these dates