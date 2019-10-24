Liam Gallagher slams reports he's "erased" from Oasis history after Noel's BMI Award for songwriting

24 October 2019, 11:17

The former Oasis frontman has hit out at the idea he's being forgotten as his brother Noel takes home a prestigious songwriting gong.

Liam Gallagher has hit back at reports he's being "erased" out of Oasis history.

The former frontman of the Manchester band took to Twitter this Wednesday (24 October) 2019, to write: "Erased im unraseble unlike you scum boy you’ll be on the dole nxt year LG forever x"

It appears the Manchester legend was responding to an article on The Sun, which was entitled "BE HERE NOWT Liam Gallagher erased from Oasis’ history as Noel is honoured with top songwriting gong at BMI Awards".

The story detailed how the video clip at the awards ceremony barely showed the Oasis frontman as they showcased his estranged brother's long career, which included his time as a solo artist with his High Flying Birds.

However it's not the first time Liam has appeared to slam his brother and discuss the idea of them reconciling on Twitter this week.

On Tuesday (22 October) the Shockwave single argued that Noel was "desperate" for them to patch things up but his wife Sara McDonald won't let him.

He also addressed contacting Noel's daughter Anais following a war of words with her step mother, and argue it wasn't worse than what Noel has said in the past about their Britpop rivals Blur.

Liam is currently on tour with The Who on their North American dates, but will soon return to the UK for his own headline tour.

Miles Kane will support the Manchester legend on his dates in London, Nottingham and Dublin, while Aussie outfit DMA's will join Gallagher on the other shows - including his homecoming date at Manchester Arena.

See the official dates for Liam Gallagher's November 2019 UK Tour:

11 November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena - SOLD OUT

12 November - Birmingham, Arena - SOLD OUT

14 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live*

15 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro* - SOLD OUT

17 November - Newcastle, Utilita Arena* - SOLD OUT

18 November - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena* - SOLD OUT

20 November - Manchester, MEN Arena* - SOLD OUT

21 November - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena* - SOLD OUT

23 November - Dublin, 3Arena -NEW DATE ADDED

24 November - Dublin, 3Arena - SOLD OUT

26 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

28 November - London, O2 Arena - SOLD OUT

29 November - London, O2 Arena - NEW DATE ADDED

*DMAS supporting on these dates

