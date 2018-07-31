Liam Gallagher To Headline Glastonbury... Sort Of

31 July 2018, 18:26

Liam Gallagher 2017
Liam Gallagher 2017. Picture: Rankin/Press

The former Oasis rocker has been revealed as the secret headliner for Pilton Party, which is run by Glasto organisers.

Liam Gallagher is set to headline Glastonbury Festival's Pilton Party.

Festival organiser confirmed the news on Instagram just ahead of the tickets for the one-day festival went going on sale, writing: "*Pilton Party* (not Glastonbury) news... We’ve got the one and only Liam Gallagher this year!".

The festival - which takes place on Glastonbury's Worthy Farm on Friday 31 August - will also see performances from Katy Hurt and Some Villains

Why is there no Glastonbury Festival in 2018?

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has chosen to spend more time with his previously estranged daughter Molly Moorish by taking her on a family holiday.

The former Oasis rocker hadn't ever met his daughter - who he shares with Lisa Moorish - for 19 years, but has been making up for lost time since first meeting her in 2018.

This weekend saw the Wall Of Glass singer take off a trip writing on Twitter: "Rite then magaluf it is as you were LG x".

The rocker followed the tweet with a snap which saw him stood in front of a private jet with Molly, Lennon, Gene, his brother Paul, his girlfriend Debbie Gwyther and his mother Peggy.See the photo here, which was captioned: "Anybody want owt from the shops? LG x".

Gallagher also told fans they can throw anything on his stage apart from fish.

Addressing the crowds at Stimmen Festival, which takes place in Lörrach, Germany the Supersonic rocker joked to the energetic crowd: "None of you have got no fish have you?

"It's just not happening with the fish.Throw anything else, but no fish!"Watch footage of the moment in a video shared on Instagram by the_wanderer_basel_17.

Liam's quip came after someone threw a "stinky fish" on stage when he played Benicàssim.

See the moment he kicked off here:

Next month will see Gallagher headline the inaugural RiZE festival on 17 August 2018.

He joins the star-studded line-up alongside the likes of Manic Street Preachers, Stereophonics and more.

Liam Gallagher Songs

Live Forever (Live From One Love Manchester)
Liam Gallager
Live Forever (Live From One Love Manchester)
Liam Gallager & Chris Martin

Liam Gallagher Latest

See more Liam Gallagher Latest

Liam Gallagher 2017

Liam Gallagher To Headline Glastonbury... Sort Of

Liam Gallagher and his daughter Molly Moorish

PHOTOS: Liam Gallagher Takes Daughter Molly On Family Holiday
Liam Gallagher live at Radio X

WATCH: Liam Gallagher Performs Wall Of Glass Live

Dave Grohl, Liam Gallagher, Mick Jagger & Florence Welch

VIDEOS: The Best Onstage Duets, Collabs & Appearances

Liam Gallagher at Benicassim Festival 2018

VIDEO: Liam Gallagher Says "Throw Anything Else, But No Fish!"