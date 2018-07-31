Liam Gallagher To Headline Glastonbury... Sort Of

Liam Gallagher 2017. Picture: Rankin/Press

The former Oasis rocker has been revealed as the secret headliner for Pilton Party, which is run by Glasto organisers.

Liam Gallagher is set to headline Glastonbury Festival's Pilton Party.

Festival organiser confirmed the news on Instagram just ahead of the tickets for the one-day festival went going on sale, writing: "*Pilton Party* (not Glastonbury) news... We’ve got the one and only Liam Gallagher this year!".

The festival - which takes place on Glastonbury's Worthy Farm on Friday 31 August - will also see performances from Katy Hurt and Some Villains

It's confirmed! This year's @Pilton_Party will be headlined by the one and only @LIamGallagher! Tickets are on sale right now - in person only - from the Festival's office in Northload Street, Glastonbury (until 6pm this evening). More info here -> https://t.co/W5HEyEtm3I pic.twitter.com/U15RbzBDX5 — Official Pilton Party (@Pilton_Party) July 28, 2018

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has chosen to spend more time with his previously estranged daughter Molly Moorish by taking her on a family holiday.

The former Oasis rocker hadn't ever met his daughter - who he shares with Lisa Moorish - for 19 years, but has been making up for lost time since first meeting her in 2018.

This weekend saw the Wall Of Glass singer take off a trip writing on Twitter: "Rite then magaluf it is as you were LG x".

The rocker followed the tweet with a snap which saw him stood in front of a private jet with Molly, Lennon, Gene, his brother Paul, his girlfriend Debbie Gwyther and his mother Peggy.See the photo here, which was captioned: "Anybody want owt from the shops? LG x".

Anybody want owt from the shops? LG x pic.twitter.com/ngMQUKrVfH — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 28, 2018

Gallagher also told fans they can throw anything on his stage apart from fish.

Addressing the crowds at Stimmen Festival, which takes place in Lörrach, Germany the Supersonic rocker joked to the energetic crowd: "None of you have got no fish have you?

"It's just not happening with the fish.Throw anything else, but no fish!"Watch footage of the moment in a video shared on Instagram by the_wanderer_basel_17.

Liam's quip came after someone threw a "stinky fish" on stage when he played Benicàssim.

See the moment he kicked off here:

Next month will see Gallagher headline the inaugural RiZE festival on 17 August 2018.

He joins the star-studded line-up alongside the likes of Manic Street Preachers, Stereophonics and more.