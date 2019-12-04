Liam Gallagher, Chemical Brothers and Haim to headline Latitude 2020

The former Oasis frontman, dance veterans and LA pop rock trio are set to top the bill at the Suffolk festival next year.

Latitude has announced its headliners for 2020.

Liam Gallagher, Chemical Brothers and Haim are set to top the bill at the festival, which takes place at Henham Park, in Suffolk from 16-19 July next year.

Gallagher - who was unveiled as Latitude’s secret act of 2018 - now returns to give an unforgettable performance at the Obelisk Arena with a second consecutive number one album under his belt in 2019’s Why Me? Why Not.

The Shockwave singer said of the announcement: "Yes brothers and sisters, I'm glad to announce I'll be headlining Latitude Festival next Summer. LG”.

Weekend tickets go on sale from Friday 6 December at 9am.

Haim, who first played the festival in 2014, will return as headliners - marking their first bill-topping UK performance in their history. The LA trio will bring their blend of uplifting harmonised rock to the festival, playing hits from their 2013 Days Are Gone and 2017 Something to Tell You albums.

Chemical Brothers, who have been redefining electronic music for almost three decades, will close the third and final day of the festival - bringing their sought-after headline set to the festival.

The multi-sensory experience will include everything from lasers to walls of strobes and epic graphics, while delivering hits across a career-spanning set and their 2019 No Geography album.

Returning for its 15th year, Latitude has also confirmed performances from the likes of Keane, Michael Kiwanuka, Inhaler, The Futureheads, The Lumineers and more.

The first ever headliner of the Comedy Arena will be Bill Bailey, with plenty more acts announced across the weekend.

