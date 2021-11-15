Liam Gallagher has finished recording his third solo album

Liam Gallagher has finished recording his third album. Picture: Mark Holloway/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman has revealed that the follow up to As You Were and Why Me? Why Not. has been sent off to be mixed.

The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter to share the news that his upcoming record is almost complete and has been sent off to be mixed by Mark 'Spike' Stent to be mixed.

Lifelong Man City gan wrote: "My 3rd record is finished of to be mixed by the mighty SPIKE who is a Man Utd fan so god knows what it’ll come back like only kidding he’s very professional unlike his football team C’mon you know LG x."

C’MON YOU KNOW will be released on May 27 2022, and follows Gallagher's first two solo records As You Were and Why Me? Why Not.

The album's artwork was revealed last month, showing young fans in the crowd at one of his gigs and the Manchester legend in the centre.

Gallagher took to Twitter to message fans who made it on the cover: "If you were lucky enough to make the C'MON YOU KNOW album cover, get in touch as i want to send you something LG x".

Meanwhile, Liam has also confirmed that he's dedicated a "naughty little tune" to his estranged brother Noel on the new record.

Speaking to Chris Moyles on Radio X, Liam spilled: “Right there's a new one called ... this next single is going to be called Better Days and it's full of sunshine.

“And then there's another one I Wish I Had More Power and it's dedicated to Noel. Yeah, it's a naughty little tune, but it's lovely.”

The same interview also saw Gallagher reveal that he'd be playing the iconic Knebworth next summer and he's since announced a further date across the special weekend.

Liam Gallagher will take to the stage at Knebworth Par on Friday 3 June and Saturday 4 June 2022 and it's set to be biblical for more reasons than one.

Talking about how the 2022 Knebworth show will compare to Oasis' iconic 1996 dates, Liam told Chris Moyles: "I am excited, I mean I've done it before and it was mega. The beautiful thing about it is, I couldn't remember much about the first time.

"So I get the chance to do it again. Obviously I'm older and a little bit wiser. I'm gonna milk it, really take it in. I'm buzzin', man."

Making reference to his brother Noel's famous statement during the original gigs, he added: "It's gonna be 'This is history' - Part Two, mate!"

And the reason for doing the gigs again himself? Well, apparently it's all down to the younger generation of fans who missed it the first time around.

"The young folk want it," he explained. "They're always telling me, when are you gonna do this Knebworth thing? I think the time is now or never."

The gigs will take place on the extended Bank Holiday weekend of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which sees the nation mark the Monarch's 70 year reign between Thursday 2 and Sunday 5 June.

"We've got a long bank holiday," said Liam. "So people have plenty of time to recover from it."

