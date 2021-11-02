How Liam Gallagher helped with Stereophonics' Just Enough Education To Perform album

Kelly Jones has recalled how Liam Gallagher helped suggest harmonies for J.E.E.P. Picture: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

By Radio X

'Phonics frontman Kelly Jones has recalled the night he played the former Oasis frontman the band's album and the input he gave.

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones has recalled how Liam Gallagher had a hand in shaping the band’s album Just Enough Education to Perform.

The musician has written a special piece to celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary and has reminisced about how the Oasis legend ended up giving some tips on what the band should do with the album after hearing it for the first time in a hotel room.

In Rolling Stone UK, Kelly remembers how he and Liam left a Q Awards party together in Liam’s car so “he could play me new Oasis songs instrumentals while he sang me the vocal live in my ear loudly playing air guitar”.

From there, the group headed to a hotel where they ordered a stereo from room service and Kelly played J.E.E.P to Liam and the onlookers.

He explains: “We played J.E.E.P. on the stereo and Liam listened and made suggestions on what he would do vocally on the harmonies. It was all becoming more and more surreal.”

The Welsh rocker also added of the moment: "A young porter entered the room with a stereo and the look on his face that I’ll never forget when he saw the receiver of the request was Liam and I and a few others, impatiently waiting with bottles of beer in our hands instructing the kid to where the nearest plug sockets were…"

Meanwhile, Kelly Jones and co are planning to to celebrate J.E.E.P with intimate live dates in 2021, which will see them play the album in-full along with hits from across their career.

The dates take place this November and December and include a homecoming show at Llandudno's Venue Cymru and a gig at London's O2 Shepherds Bush Empire.

See Stereophonics' Just Enough Education to Perform anniversary dates:

26 November 2021: Leicester - De Montfort Hall

27 November 2021: Llandudno - Venue Cymru

29 November 2021: Portsmouth - Guildhall

30 November 2021: Cambridge - Corn Exchange

3 December 2021: Dundee - Caird Hall

4 December 2021: Edinburgh - Usher Hall

^ December 2021: London - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

