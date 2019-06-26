Liam Gallagher at Eden Sessions 2019: Stage Times, support, weather, setlist & more

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis rocker is "stoked" to be playing the headline show at Cornwall's Eden Project today. Find out the stage times and support here.

Liam Gallagher is headed to Eden Sessions tonight, where he'll play a sold-out headline set at Cornwall's Eden Project biomes.

The former Oasis frontman has tweeted ahead of his performance saying he's "stoked" to be playing what's he's called a "nice little warm up for GLASTONBURY".

Man I’m stoked to be playing Eden project tmorrow night nice little warm up for GLASTONBURY let’s make some fucking NOIZE LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 25, 2019

Get the stage times for the Cornish event, and find out what you need to know about the support acts, the weather and any all the important info you need.

What are the set times for Liam Gallagher's Eden Sessions gig?*

6pm - Arena opens

7pm - The Velvet Hands

7.50pm - Fontaines D.C.

8.30pm - Last entry to the biomes

9pm - Liam Gallagher

*Timings are subject to change

Who is supporting Liam Gallagher in Cornwall?

The Velvet Hands

The energetic four piece will be playing just before the Wall of Glass singer takes to the stage.

Watch the video for their I Don't Mind single:

Fontaines D.C.

The Dublin band will will be kicking off proceedings by bringing their 2019 Dogrel album to the the biomes.

Watch the official video for their Big single:

What will the weather be like?

According to the Met Office, fans can expect dry weather with highs of 24 degrees.

When Liam Gallagher hits the stage at 9pm, it should be a practically Eden-like 21 degrees with only 5% chance of rain.

Perfect.

What will the setlist be?

Liam Gallagher played a show at Cork's Irish Independent Park last week.

Get the setlist for the gig below:

1. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Oasis song)

2. Morning Glory (Oasis song)

3. Wall of Glass

4. Greedy Soul

5. Bold

6. For What It's Worth

7. Shockwave

8. Columbia (Oasis song)

9. Slide Away (Oasis song)

10. Roll With It (Oasis song)

11. I've All I Need

12. Universal Gleam

13. Lyla (Oasis song)

14. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Oasis song)

15. Wonderwall (Oasis song)

Encore:

16. Supersonic (Oasis song)

17. Champagne Supernova

What else do you need to know?

Get directions to the Eden Project here

