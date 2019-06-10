Liam Gallagher stopped drinking on stage after 2000 Oasis Wembley gig

Liam Gallagher plays with Oasis at Wembley in 2000. Picture: Brian Rasic/Getty Images

The Shockwave singer has revealed his drunk antics with Oasis at Wembley in 2000 caused him to lay off alcohol during his live performances.

Liam Gallagher has revealed his drunken performance Oasis' famous set at Wembley Stadium, which took place from 21-22 July 2000, made him quite drinking heavily on stage.

The Manchester rocker visited The Chris Moyles Show this Monday (10 June), where he discussed everything from his new Why Me? Why Not. album to how he prepares for shows.

Asked by Radio X's Chris Moyles if he drinks booze on stage, the Shockwave singer replied: "Just water man".

"I’ve not drank booze on stage since that famous Wembley gig. Remember that one where it all went a bit…"

He added: "Apparently people like that kind of thing but now I steer clear of all of that, do you know what I mean? It’s just water man, stuff like that. Every now and again, it depends if it’s a short gig, I might have a little cheeky tequila just to get the party started. "

Asked whether he'd have a few drinks before going on back in the day, Gallagher quipped: "And the rest, yeah," adding: "I think as you get older though, you just can’t do it, can you?

"When you’re 20 and that, you can do what you want. I used to smoke ganja on stage and everything. But now, I’d end up singing Taylor Swift songs, you know what I mean, forget what band I’m in.

Watch Liam Gallagher talk about his new album here:

Liam's estranged brother and former bandmate Noel has also previously cited their Wembley gig in 2000 as one of his lowest points in Oasis.

Speaking to Radio X's John Kennedy to mark his 50th Birthday last year, the Holy Mountain singer said: “THE low point in Oasis. It was a horrible two-and-a-half hours on stage. Liam can hang his head in shame.”

The show, which was later turned into the live album Familiar To Millions, came off the back of the band’s fourth studio album, Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants.

Watch Liam talk about the infamous gig below:

Noel went on: “That particular album, it’s a disgrace.“We were brilliant in the soundcheck. I stopped it because we were playing too well.”

Noel also claimed that his personal life at the time was particularly bad and that the final product was “offensive”.

However, he added: “The cover’s not bad though, I’ll give you that.”

Noel is no dount referring to his cover of Neil Young's Hey Hey My My (Into the Black), which he played on both nights of the gig.

Gallagher previously revealed to Chris Moyles that he doesn't really enjoy gigs.

Asked if he enjoyed his intimate show at Hackney's Round Chapel this week, he replied: "Gigs, it's one of them. I'm not like Cliff Richard. I don't really enjoy gigs. I like doing them but I don't really enjoy them. It's a bit of a battle. I love doing it, but I don't come off doing high fives and stuff".

"I'm a very uptight person on that stage," he told Moyles. "I'm a person where there's a hell of a lot going on inside my head, but that's the way it is.

"It's a bit punk rock it's a bit aggy and that's what I want from my gigs. It's not CATS [the musical].



Chris Moyles talks to Liam Gallagher on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Teasing more about his second solo album, which follows 2017's As You Were, Gallagher revealed that the record will be released this September and include a song about his daughter Molly, who he shares with ex Lisa Moorish.

"There’s one that I’ve done for my daughter Molly called Now That I’ve Found You [...] Not that she was lost or anything, or she was captured by the Taliban or anything like that. But it’s got a ‘now that you’re in my life’ kinda vibe. It’s cool. It’s nice."

Watch Gallagher talk about the track here:

One song from the record we have heard is Shockwave, which Gallagher released and gave its debut live performance at his intimate gig last week.

Watch the rocker play the rousing single at Hackney's Round Chapel:



