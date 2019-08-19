Did Liam Gallagher hint at a return to Knebworth in 2020?

Liam Gallagher performs on stage during the Cap Roig Festival on July 27, 2019 in Palafrugell, Spain. Picture: Jordi Vidal/Redferns/Getty Images

The former Oasis star has tweeted “Anyone fancy it?”- much to the delight of fans…

Liam Gallagher has hinted that he may return to Knebworth to play a show next year.

On Friday (16 August), the former Oasis star tweeted: “Any body fancy knebworth nxt summer c’mon you know”

Any body fancy knebworth nxt summer c’mon you know — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 16, 2019

The response from fans - who remember the two massive shows Oasis played in Knebworth in August 1996 - was unsurprisingly ecstatic.

“Yeah let’s have it, how many nights?” asked one fan, while another was more direct, tweeting: “YES!!!!”.

Yeah let’s have it, how many nights? — I Hope|I Think|I Know 💙 (@HopeIThinkIKnow) August 16, 2019

It will be the hottest ticket for years 👍 pic.twitter.com/n6eac6Prqa — Latest Oasis News (@scyhodotcom) August 16, 2019

Quite a few fans saw the deal as done and dusted. "Okay. Just let us know the date," tweeted one, while another said "Ok that’s def 3.1 million of us so far."

Okay. Just let us know the date. pic.twitter.com/bpSDxw7pTl — LGs Gurl Jae💙 (@brooms_jae) August 16, 2019

Ok that’s def 3.1 million of us so far — KayFray (@kay_fralick) August 16, 2019

Other fans were more cautious and inevitably questioned whether Liam would be reforming Oasis with Noel Gallagher. “Get Noel and maybe,” was one suggestion.

Get noel and maybe — 𝙍𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙖𝙢𝙨 (@RwillsMKD) August 16, 2019

Get the band back together — Elai Roberts (@elaijabruh) August 16, 2019

Liam followed up the responses by saying cryptically: “So that’s a YES then what to wear what to wear”

So that’s a YES then what to wear what to wear — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 18, 2019

Of course, nothing has been confirmed either way, as Liam has recently announced an extensive UK tour for November - with many shows already sold out.

The people have spoken and there is no sweeter sound on Earth I am he as you are he you are me and we are all together see you all in November/February #blessed LfukinG x pic.twitter.com/DwtQgZrQey — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 12, 2019

Oasis famously performed at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 August 1996, with 2.6 million people applying for tickets. Each show saw the Gallaghers performing to 125,000 people, while support came from the likes of The Prodigy, Manic Street Preachers, The Charlatans and The Chemical Brothers.

Aerial shot of Oasis at Knebworth in August 1996. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty Images

Liam Gallagher is gearing up to release his second solo album, Why Me? Why Not. on 20 September and has just dropped the lead single, One Of Us, which you can listen to right here.