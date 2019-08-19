Did Liam Gallagher hint at a return to Knebworth in 2020?

19 August 2019, 12:06 | Updated: 19 August 2019, 12:10

Liam Gallagher performs on stage during the Cap Roig Festival on July 27, 2019 in Palafrugell, Spain
Liam Gallagher performs on stage during the Cap Roig Festival on July 27, 2019 in Palafrugell, Spain. Picture: Jordi Vidal/Redferns/Getty Images

The former Oasis star has tweeted “Anyone fancy it?”- much to the delight of fans…

Liam Gallagher has hinted that he may return to Knebworth to play a show next year.

On Friday (16 August), the former Oasis star tweeted: “Any body fancy knebworth nxt summer c’mon you know”

The response from fans - who remember the two massive shows Oasis played in Knebworth in August 1996 - was unsurprisingly ecstatic.

“Yeah let’s have it, how many nights?” asked one fan, while another was more direct, tweeting: “YES!!!!”.

Quite a few fans saw the deal as done and dusted. "Okay. Just let us know the date," tweeted one, while another said "Ok that’s def 3.1 million of us so far."

Other fans were more cautious and inevitably questioned whether Liam would be reforming Oasis with Noel Gallagher. “Get Noel and maybe,” was one suggestion.

Liam followed up the responses by saying cryptically: “So that’s a YES then what to wear what to wear”

Of course, nothing has been confirmed either way, as Liam has recently announced an extensive UK tour for November - with many shows already sold out.

Oasis famously performed at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 August 1996, with 2.6 million people applying for tickets. Each show saw the Gallaghers performing to 125,000 people, while support came from the likes of The Prodigy, Manic Street Preachers, The Charlatans and The Chemical Brothers.

Aerial shot of Oasis at Knebworth in August 1996
Aerial shot of Oasis at Knebworth in August 1996. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty Images

10 Facts About Oasis At Knebworth, 1996

Liam Gallagher is gearing up to release his second solo album, Why Me? Why Not. on 20 September and has just dropped the lead single, One Of Us, which you can listen to right here.

