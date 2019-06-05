VIDEO: Liam Gallagher gives new Shockwave single live debut in London

The former Oasis rocker played an intimate gig at Hackney's Round Chapel, where he played new material including his Shockwaves single.

Liam Gallagher has played his new solo material live for the very first time.

The former Oasis frontman played an intimate show at Hackney's Round Chapel tonight (Wednesday 5 June 2019), where he debuted new material set to feature on his forthcoming album Why Me? Why Not.

Liam Gallagher plays a comeback gig in the As It Was film documentary. Picture: Press

It's a busy week for the Manchester legend, who is set to release his As It Was documentary this Thursday (6 June) in a world premiere, which will take place at Alexandra Palace.

The event will also include a special performance from the rocker, which will no doubt include his new Shockwave single.

Liam Gallagher's As It Was live premiere poster. Picture: Press

If that wasn't enough, the film's debut will be followed by the release of his new single, Shockwave this Friday (7 June).

“I’m buzzing,” Liam Gallagher said of the news. “Buzzing to be alive, buzzing to be making tunes, raring to go. It’s nice to be back with some new music because it means I can get out there, play some gigs and give some people some stick because that is what I do. Let’s face it, it’s boring without me.”

Shockwave is now available to pre-order or pre-save from www.liamgallagher.com

