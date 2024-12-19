Liam Gallagher says there "could be" an Oasis album if they "nail this tour and be kind to one another"

Liam Gallagher has continued talking about the 'new' Oasis album. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty, Simmon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman also said his priority is to give fans a great show that will leaving them flying as "high as a kite".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has talked about the possibility of Oasis releasing a new album again.

The Manchester rocker and his brother Noel announced the Britpop band's reunion back in August and so far have plotted dates in the UK & Ireland, North America, Australia, South America, North Korea and Japan.

Though he has previously teased that a "spiritual" album would be on its way, the Champagne Supernova singer later poured cold water over his own words, claiming he was only "joking".

However Liam appears to be in the Christmas spirit, because when a fan asked the question once again, he qualified his previous stance, replying: "I reckon we nail this tour and be kind to 1 another there could be an album this is what real bands do let’s just take 1 step at a time I think youde agree that was the wisest move".

I reckon we nail this tour and be kind to 1 another there could be an album this is what real bands do let’s just take 1 step at a time I think youde agree that was the wisest move — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 19, 2024

Despite his ever-changing stance over a new record, Liam clearly wants his fans to go away from the Oasis reunion dates feeling fully satisfied.

Telling his fans, he had it all in hand, he wrote: "Listen I know what’s gotta be done and how it’s gotta be done there ain’t no bumbaclot chops telling me how it is dya get me bruv".

He added: "I want this tour to be a success and people to go home as high as a kite".

I want this tour to be a success and people to go home as high as a kite — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 17, 2024

It's not the first time Liam has discussed his plans with Oasis beyond their upcoming shows, previously suggesting that he doesn't want to be a solo artist anymore and he's willing to be on his best behaviour to convince his brother to continue on in the band.

Last month, when asked by a fan if he feels like "retirement is inevitable" after Oasis Live '25, he said: "I’m up for carrying on but it’s not just down to me".

I’m up for carrying on but it’s not just down to me — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 22, 2024

Quizzed if he will continue with his solo career after the epic dates, Liam responded: "Nope I’m gonna be on my best behavior on this tour and hopefully Noel will see my potential and he’ll write some RnR and I’ll sing them and that’ll be that if not I’m of on holiday for 30 years" (sic).

Nope I’m gonna be on my best behavior on this tour and hopefully Noel will see my potential and he’ll write some RnR and I’ll sing them and that’ll be that if not I’m of on holiday for 30 years — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 22, 2024

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025 so far:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025