Liam Gallagher is "all for" a surprise set at Reading & Leeds Festival 2022

Liam Gallagher has talked about the possibility of him playing a secret set at Reading and Leeds. Picture: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker told a fans he'd be "up for" appearing at the festivals, which take place this weekend.

Liam Gallagher has said he's "up for" making a surprise appearance at Reading and Leeds 2022.

The twin festivals take place at Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park from 26th-29th August Bank Holiday weekend and the former Oasis man has said he'd be interested in doing an impromptu performance.

When one fan begged him for a surprise Leeds set this weekend, the Everything's Electric rocker replied: "I’m all for it".

I’m all for it — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 24, 2022

When another fan said he'd go home if the Manchester rocker wasn't a surprise act at Reading, he said: "I know I’m up for it".

I know I’m up for it — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 24, 2022

While it's perhaps somewhat unlikely we'll see Liam Gallagher at Reading & Leeds again so soon after his headline set in 2021, it's not impossible when you look at his tour diary.

The Rock N Roll Star is set for a gig in Ireland this week at Dublin's Royal Hospital Kilmainham on Saturday 27th August, but then he's free until his next show in Spain on 3rd September.

When it comes to surprising his fans, Liam Gallagher is still keeping us on our toes, recently debuting his blonde highlights on social media.

The Diamond In The Dark singer trended on Twitter after taking to the platform to share his freshly dyed locks, alongside the caption: "Ey blondie".

See the Manchester rocker's new do in all its glory.

Unsurprisingly, his fans responded to the dramatic change, but the rocker, took time out to respond to them and ensure them the new choice of colour wasn't due to him going grey.

When one fan asked if he was letting his hair to go grey for a change, he responded: "For a change what you talking about Willis im strawberry choc brown".

For a change what you talking about Willis im strawberry choc brown — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 4, 2022

When another fan insisted he was grey, the Better Days singer suggested: "It’s blonde you s****kbubble I don’t go grey".

It’s blonde you spunkbubble I don’t go grey — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 4, 2022

