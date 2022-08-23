Here's the weather forecast for Reading & Leeds 2022

By Jenny Mensah

The festivals - which hosts headliners including the likes of Arctic Monkeys and The 1975 - takes place this weekend. Find out what you can expect from the weather.

Reading and Leeds 2022 is preparing to open its doors this August Bank Holiday weekend.

The twin festivals, which take place from 26-28th August in Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park, will see headline performances from the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Bring Me The Horizon, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, The 1975 and Halsey.

But what will the weather be like Reading and Leeds Festival 2022? Will you need a wellies, sunnies or both? Get the latest weather forecast for both events this year below.

READ MORE - Reading and Leeds Festival 2022: Line-up & stage times

What's the weather forecast for Reading & Leeds 2022?

According to the Met Office, music-lovers at Reading and Leeds festival are set for a largely rain-free weekend, with highs of 23 degrees and 21 degrees in Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park respectively.

What's the weather forecast for Reading Festival 2021?

The overall forecast of London and the South East,from the Met Office says the outlook for Thursday to Saturday will see: "Rain or showers, perhaps heavy and thundery, possible on Thursday before clearing later. Friday and Saturday sunny spells, though heavy showers possible at times. Cooler."

See the daily breakdown below.

Thursday 25th August:

Thursday looks to get things off to a cracking start with highs of 23 degrees, lows of 13 degrees and a 10% chance of rain.

Friday 26th August:

Friday looks like a very similar outlook with highs of 23, lows of 14 and a 10% chance of rain, though the Met Office warns of a high UV and pollen count, so keep your sunnies on and your sunscreen topped up.

Saturday 27th August:

While the festival is in full swing on Saturday, punters can expect the weather to stay very much the same with highs of 23 degrees and lows of 13 degrees.

Sunday 28th August:

The last day of the festival will see it end on a high in terms of weather, with the festival hopefully holding out all weekend. So far Sunday promises highs of 28 degrees and lows of 14 degrees.

READ MORE: Which festivals are going ahead in 2021?

Leeds Festival . Picture: Press/Matt Eachus

What's the weather forecast for Leeds Festival 2021?

The general forecast from Thursday to Saturday for Yorkshire & Humber from the Met Office says: "Overnight rain, perhaps heavy, clearing to allow sunny spells through Thursday. Friday and Saturday sunny spells, though showers possible at times, mainly in the afternoons."

See the daily breakdown below.

Thursday 25th August:

According to the Met Office, the weather will be dry with sunny intervals and highs of 21 degrees, lows of 11 degrees and a 5% chance of rain. The pollen level will be high, so hayfever sufferers should make sure they have their tablets packed.

Friday 26th August:

The Friday, when the festival kicks off is described as very much the same, with a "sunny" outlook and highs of 21 degrees, lows of 11 degrees and a 10% chance of rain.

Saturday 27th August:

So far, the Saturday looks the same, with a medium UV levels and a high pollen count.

Sunday 28 August:

On the last official day of the festival, music-lovers might just have gotten away without wearing their wellies or rain macs as it's another sunny day for Bramham Park with highs of 21 degrees and lows of 12 degrees. There is a 10% chance of rain, so watch this space.

READ MORE: Rage Against The Machine axe Reading & Leeds dates and rest of UK & European tour due to injury