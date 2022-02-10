Liam Gallagher to play huge Dublin show in 2022

Liam Gallagher will play an outdoor show in Dublin this summer. Picture: Greg Williams/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman will play a headline gig at Dublin's Royal Hospital Kilmainham. Find out where he's headed and how to buy tickets.

Liam Gallagher has announced a Dublin gig for 2022.

The former Oasis frontman, who is set to release his third studio album C'Mon You Know on 27th May, will play a headline show at Dublin's Royal Hospital Kilmainham for Saturday 27th August 2022.

Commenting on the news, Gallagher said: "I'm absolutely buzzing to announce that on 27th August 2022 I'll be playing Royal Hospital Kilmainham. It's gonna be biblical. C'mon You Know. LG x"

Find out everything about the show so far and how to buy tickets.

When is Liam Gallagher's Dublin gig?

Liam Gallagher will play a gig at Dublin's Royal Hospital Kilmainham on Saturday 27th August 2022

How to buy tickets to Liam Gallagher's Dublin gig?

Tickets for Gallagher's Dublin gig go on sale on Thursday 17th February from 10am.

What is Dublin's Royal Hospital Kilmainham?

Royal Hospital Kilmainham is a former 17th century hospital in Kilmainham, Ireland that now houses the Irish Museum of Modern Art. In recent years it has become a popular location for gigs during the summer.

Meanwhile, the announcement comes straight off the back of Liam Gallagher's BRIT Awards 2022 performance, where he played his Everything's Electric single.

It was the first live performance of the track, which is the first cut to be taken from his forthcoming solo album.

Speaking on The Chris Moyles Show ahead of the performance last week, the singer claimed: "The BRIT Awards needs a bit of me".

He went on: "There are people out there that like this kind of music, I think it gets kind of swamped with a certain genre of music. I think they need to chill out and bring other people in. So I'll be there... representing."

