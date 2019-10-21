Liam Gallagher: 007 bosses can give me a call for Bond tune

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis rocker has teased he wouldn't say no to being approached for the upcoming No Time To Die film.

Liam Gallagher has expressed an interest in singing the next Bond theme tune.

The former Oasis frontman has revealed he'd be happy to record the soundtrack for Daniel Craig's last outing as the famous spy.

Speaking of the forthcoming film, which is entitled No Time To Die, Gallagher joked: "The new James Bond one, it's all about dying innit.

"Die not next week, can't be arsed dying today, might die fucking next month, there's a lot of death going on. "But you know they can give us a call, why not."

Speaking to Ireland's Today FM, the Manchester legend also said he thought that his Gone track would work for a Quentin Tarantino film.

"Tarantino, he's pretty good, isn't he? There's a lot of him in Gone," mused the rocker.

"But we don't write music to go, 'Right let's put it in a film,' but if people pick up on it then they're welcome to it.

So far, a few artists have been rumoured for the new Bond soundtrack, including Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa, as well as Sam Smith and Adele - who have both previously performed on Bond themes and won Academy Awards for 2015's Writing's On The Wall and 2012's Skyfall respectively.

No Time To Die is set for release in April 2020.



Meanwhile, last week saw Liam Gallagher hit out at Britpop bands and distance himself from them.

One fan took to Twitter to ask the Rock 'N' Roll Star: 'Do you think Oasis were Britpop?"

Without hesitation, the Shockwave singer replied: "We were bigger than britpop all those bands were desperate".

He went on to lash out at Suede frontman Brett Anderson for calling the genre "laddish", and also claimed Blur have no good albums.

But he did manage to credit them with having two "tunes" in Beetlebum and Lonesome Street.

They haven’t got 1 they have 2 tunes beetlebum and lonesome street — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 17, 2019

