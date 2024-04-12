Kasabian unveil "joyful" new single Coming Back To Me Good

Kasabian have unveiled their next single. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The track is the next cut to be taken from their Happenings album.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kasabian have released a new summer anthem titled Coming Back To Me For Good.

The new track is the third cut to be taken from their forthcoming album, Happenings, which is set for release on 5th July via Columbia records.

Listen to the track below, which the band are set to perform on The Jonathan Ross Show thisSaturday (13th April) night.

Kasabian - Coming Back To Me Good (Official Audio)

Another euphoric dance moment for the band, the feelgood sophisticated pop track follows previously released singles Call and Algorithms.

'It’s got that disco drive, but there’s also a moment of togetherness,' frontman Serge Pizzorno says of the new single. "I imagine playing this when the sun’s out and your team is in the semi-final because it’s just so joyful."

Fresh after the release of their eight studio album, Kasabian will return to their hometown for their long-awaited Solstice II gig, which will see them play an epic homecoming show at Leicester's Victoria Park on 6th July.

The Leicester rockers outfit are also set for huge summer dates, which will see them headline Latitude 2024 as well as support Liam Gallagher's 30th Anniversary Definitely Maybe date at Belfast Vital.

And Serge believes their Happenings LP - inspired by the musical gatherings of the 60s and 70s - will make these live dates extra special.

"Thinking about where we are with phone screens, us being able to create something that people can be a part of in the real world has got to be a positive," Serge said. "I’ve seen it in people’s faces at the shows, that need to experience something that just snaps you out of yourself, to feel a connection. Well, that’s Happenings.

"It’s 20 years this year since we released our debut album, but we felt the best way this band, at this time, should celebrate that was by making a new album. And we’re extremely grateful for it."