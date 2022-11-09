Ricky Wilson apologises for London gig, says he "made a mistake" and "relied on old drinking habits"

Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson at Scarborough Open Air Theatre in 2019. Picture: Carla Speight/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Kaiser Chiefs frontman has broken his silence after fans complained he was slurring and forgetting his lyrics at a recent London gig.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ricky Wilson has apologised for letting fans down at a gig over the weekend after falling on "old drinking habits".

The Kaiser Chiefs frontman sparked concern among fans at the band's O2 Arena show in London on Saturday (5th November), where he appeared to be staggering and slurring his words on stage.

Now, as reported by The Sun, the Leeds rocker has shared a heartfelt statement in which he began: "I don’t want to make any lame excuses, I’ve met some challenges in this life I’ve led, and stayed on top of them with the support I’ve always had around me.

“The truth is I made a mistake on Saturday night at the O2, and relied on old drinking habits, it’s a mistake that upset and disappointed many of you, and some of those closest to me."

The I Predict A Riot singer added: "I try to take pride in not letting people down and seem to have let myself down in that respect the other night. I’m doing everything that is necessary for me not to let that happen again. And will continue to."

READ MORE: Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson explains the story behind I Predict A Riot

The statement comes in response to various fans took to social media to claim the frontman was slurring his words, staggering around and telling the crowds that he didn't want to be there.

One wrote: "I did not just pay £50 to see Ricky Wilson absolutely w***ered on stage barely able to stand for 30 mins before leaving at least the Fratellis were good."

Another complained: "Left o2 mid gig for the first time ever - Ricky Wilson completely bladdered - can nearly speak let alone sing - so many people leaving in disgust!!"

However, some fans called for some compassion for the artist. One wrote: "I saw @KaiserChiefs last night at the O2. Everyone who is shaming on @Rickontour - please stop moaning about the cost of your tickets/travel. Something isn’t right! Rick wouldn’t get smashed to be disrespectful to his loyal fans. Everyone needs to look deeper & be compassionate!"

Back in 2019, the I Predict a Riot singer revealed he had gone sober after recognising his issues with alcohol.

"On a personal level, I think it was bad," he told The Guardian. "Enough to want to stop.

"But in the grand music industry scheme of things I think I drank less than most people spilled."

He added: “I was more dependent on finding ways to do it than I was doing it.

"I liked the game of it. I liked the fact that it was something I’d plan. I was quite sneaky and I got sneakier. The fun was in hiding it.”

READ MORE: The best bands from Yorkshire

If you have been affected by any of the topics covered in this story, please use the helplines below:

Drinkaware

https://www.drinkaware.co.uk/

Drinkline

0300 123 1110 (Weekdays 9am to 8pm, weekends 11am to 4pm)

Alcoholics Anonymous

https://www.alcoholics-anonymous.org.uk/

0800 9177650

Al-Anon Family Groups

https://www.al-anonuk.org.uk/

Adfam

https://adfam.org.uk/

We Are With You

https://www.wearewithyou.org.uk/

SMART Recovery

https://smartrecovery.org.uk/