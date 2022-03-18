Kaiser Chiefs announce 2022 UK All Together tour

By Jenny Mensah

The Leeds indie rockers will embark on dates across the UK on their All Together tour this year. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kaiser Chiefs have announced a huge UK tour for 2022.

Ricky Wilson and co will head out on the road in November on dates which include a show at The O2, London and a homecoming gig at Leeds First Direct Arena.

We’re so excited to announce we’re going on tour across the UK this November with very special guests The Fratellis and The Sherlocks 🙌🥳 To get early access to tickets on Wednesday 23rd March at 9am, sign up here. General on sale Friday 25th March 9am. https://t.co/ocwZRTnicQ pic.twitter.com/qOeVZjNZAT — Kaiser Chiefs (@KaiserChiefs) March 18, 2022

Support comes from Scottish indie rockers The Fratellis and South Yorkshire outfit The Sherlocks.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 25 March at 9am from ticketmaster.co.uk and gigsandtours.com.

Kaiser Chiefs will embark on UK dates in November 2022. Picture: Press

READ MORE: Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson explains the story behind I Predict A Riot

See Kaiser Chiefs 2022 UK tour dates:

Wednesday 2nd November 2022: Swansea Arena

Thursday 3rd November 2022: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 5th November 2022: London The O2

Monday 7th November 2022: Newcastle City Hall

Tuesday 8th November 2022: Hull Bonus Arena

Thursday 10th November 2022: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Friday 11th November 2022: Glasgow Hydro

Sat 12th November 2022: Leeds First Direct Arena

Mon 14th November 2022: Brighton Centre

Tuesday 15th November 2022: Plymouth Pavilions

Thursday 17th November 2022: Bournemouth International Centre

Friday18th November 2022: Birmingham Utilita Arena

Saturday 19th November 2022: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

READ MORE: The best bands from Yorkshire

QUIZ: How well do you know the lyrics to Oh My God by Kaiser Chiefs?