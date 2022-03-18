Kaiser Chiefs announce 2022 UK All Together tour

18 March 2022, 08:59 | Updated: 18 March 2022, 13:43

By Jenny Mensah

The Leeds indie rockers will embark on dates across the UK on their All Together tour this year. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Kaiser Chiefs have announced a huge UK tour for 2022.

Ricky Wilson and co will head out on the road in November on dates which include a show at The O2, London and a homecoming gig at Leeds First Direct Arena.

Support comes from Scottish indie rockers The Fratellis and South Yorkshire outfit The Sherlocks.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 25 March at 9am from ticketmaster.co.uk and gigsandtours.com.

Kaiser Chiefs will embark on UK dates in November 2022
See Kaiser Chiefs 2022 UK tour dates:

  • Wednesday 2nd November 2022: Swansea Arena
  • Thursday 3rd November 2022: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
  • Saturday 5th November 2022: London The O2
  • Monday 7th November 2022: Newcastle City Hall
  • Tuesday 8th November 2022: Hull Bonus Arena
  • Thursday 10th November 2022: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
  • Friday 11th November 2022: Glasgow Hydro
  • Sat 12th November 2022: Leeds First Direct Arena
  • Mon 14th November 2022: Brighton Centre
  • Tuesday 15th November 2022: Plymouth Pavilions
  • Thursday 17th November 2022: Bournemouth International Centre
  • Friday18th November 2022: Birmingham Utilita Arena
  • Saturday 19th November 2022: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

