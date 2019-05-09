Joy Division launch Unknown Pleasures 40th anniversary collection

Joy Division Goodhood short sleeve t-shirt. Picture: Goodhood/PR

The legendary Manchester band have teamed up with fashion retailer Goodhood for a range of clothing and other items to mark the classic album's 40th anniversary.

East London fashion and lifestyle retailer Goodhood has teamed up with Joy Division and their art director Peter Saville to mark the 40th anniversary of the band’s classic 1979 album Unknown Pleasures next month.

Joy Division Goodhood Unknown Pleasures trainers. Picture: Goodhood/PR

The original design was meant to see the mysterious logo appear in black on a white background, so Goodhood have produced a collection of clothing, homeware, accessories and lifestyle goods, all adopting the same white-with-black motif.

Joy Division Goodhood Unknown Pleasures cushion. Picture: Goodhood/PR

A limited edition 40th anniversary vinyl version of Unknown Pleasures will also be released on 14 June, almost forty years to the day after it was originally released. The LP will be pressed on 180g ruby red vinyl with an alternative white sleeve resembling the original design as proposed by Saville back in 1979.

Joy Division Goodhood Unknown Pleasures blanket. Picture: Goodhood/PR

Housewares include mugs, blankets, cushions plates, tote bags and even a reversible blanket.

Joy Division Goodhood Unknown Pleasures iPhone case. Picture: Goodhood/PR

Other items featuring the image of the elsuive CP1919 radio pulsar (more info here!) include an iPhone case, while key Joy Division song titles from the Unknown Pleasures album - Disorder, She's Lost Control and Shadowplay - have been added to plain white lighters:

Joy Division Goodhood Unknown Pleasures lighter. Picture: Goodhood/PR

The collection runs at Goodhood and via their website from 27 June to 11 July, while the 40th anniversary Limited Edition Unknown Pleasures vinyl is available to buy from 14 June and in store at Goodhood.