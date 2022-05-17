Aitch samples The Stone Roses on new track

Aitch has sampled The Stone Roses on his track. Picture: 1. Alexi / Alamy Stock Photo 2. Instagram/Aitch 3. Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

The Manchester rapper has previewed a new track from his forthcoming album which samples The Stone Roses’ Fools Gold.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Aitch has previewed a new song on social media which sees him call on inspiration from The Stone Roses.

Sharing a snippet of a track on Instagram, the Straight Rhymez star can be heard rapping over the 1989 single, which featured on the band’s debut eponymous album.

Listen to it here:

It’s not the first time Fools Gold has been sampled by a rapper, previously being used by the likes of Wretch 32 on his Unorthodox single and Run DMC on What's It All About.

Listen to the original anthem here:

It's also not the first time Aitch has paid homage to his hometown of Manchester by shining a light on their legendary musicians.

Last year, the rapper launched his bid to get Liam Gallagher to appear on his debut album.

Taking to Twitter, the 22-year-old artist - whose real name is Harrison James Armstrong wrote: "I will pay £7 Million for you to be on my album @liamgallagher".

I will pay £7 Million for you to be on my album @liamgallagher — Aitch (@OfficialAitch) December 13, 2021

Not fazed by the radio silence, he even doubled down in his attempts when he attended the 2022 NME Awards, revealing: "I want to catch up with Ed [Sheeran], I’ve not seen him for a while, but when it comes to meeting someone it’s Liam definitely”.

Quizzed about how he'd go about asking the Rock N' Roll Star for a feature, he replied: "I’ll just say, ‘Why are you not on my album yet?’ See how it goes from there."

Unfortunately, the former Oasis rocker did catch wind of Aitch’s proposal, but revealed there was no chance of it happening.

Asked if he'd ever consider a collaboration with the rapper for the pricey sum, Gallagher told NME: "Is that all? He ain’t got seven million f****** quid – he ain’t got f****** seven f****** quid, never mind f****** seven million.

"And it quickly went down to his watch and his trainers the other day. Listen, I don’t do that – that’s not for me, man. He seems like a nice lad, but I don’t wanna be on anyone’s album."

“He’s a United fan, so it ain’t f****** happening," he added.

“When I read that, I was like, ‘No mate’. He don’t need me on his album anyway, but I do appreciate the fact that he thinks I’m cool, I guess. Even if he did have seven million pounds, I wouldn’t do it because I can’t be f****** bought.”

