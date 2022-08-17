Aitch reacts to Ian Curtis mural being painted over for his album advert in Manchester

The Manchester rapper has apologised for the event, which saw the late Joy Division icon's likeness being painted over in the city.

Aitch has spoken out after a mural of Ian Curtis was painted over with a promo from his debut album.

The late Joy Division frontman, who sadly lost his life in 1980, was immortalised by famous muralist Akse P19 on the side of a building near Manchester's Northern Quarter.

However, his hard work was quickly erased and replaced with artwork to support Aitch's album release Close To Home.

The gaffe soon went viral on the internet, with many left "angry" and "disgusted" by the decision.

Manchester music account ManchesterMusic10 alerted many to the news, writing: "Absolutely disgusted to hear the @akse_P19 Ian Curtis mural in Manchester has been painted over. It isn’t important what has replaced it but simply that it has been replaced. This should have been a tribute to a legend for as long as that building remained. Angry ain’t close".

Absolutely disgusted to hear the @akse_P19 Ian Curtis mural in Manchester has been painted over. It isn’t important what has replaced it but simply that it has been replaced. This should have been a tribute to a legend for as long as that building remained. Angry ain’t close. pic.twitter.com/BozuDrziPB — ᴍᴀɴᴄʜᴇꜱᴛᴇʀ ᴍᴜꜱɪᴄ ꜰᴏʀᴇᴠᴇʀ™️ (@MANCHESTERMUS10) August 16, 2022

Aitch has since spoken out about the incident, which another Twitter user called "criminal".

Taking to the platform, he wrote: "It’s come to light that the iconic Ian Curtis mural on Port Street has been painted over with my album artwork. This is the first time I’ve heard of this, me and my team are getting this fixed pronto. No way on earth would I want to disrespect a local hero like Ian.

"MCR".

It’s come to light that the iconic Ian Curtis mural on Port Street has been painted over with my album artwork. This is the first time I’ve heard of this, me and my team are getting this fixed pronto. No way on earth would I want to disrespect a local hero like Ian.



MCR ❤️🐝 — Aitch (@OfficialAitch) August 16, 2022

Ian Curtis was born in Stretford, Lancashire on 15th July in 1956, He sadly lost his life to suicide in Macclesfield, Cheshire on 18th May 1980 and has been considered a Manchester icon by many ever since.

Aitch, who hails from Moston in the city, has often shared his love for Manchester artists, previously making a bid for Liam Gallagher to appear on his debut.

The Rain rapper even included a sample of The Stone Roses' Fools Gold on his recent 1989 single.

Aitch - whose real name is Harrison James Armstrong - even enlisted The Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder to speak on the intro to the single too.

Speaking to The Face, the 22-year-old revealed the Hallelujah star told him: "'I’ll come to the studio if you bring me four cans of Guinness'."

Shaun Ryder may have graciously obliged for a few cans of Irish dry stout, but Oasis legend Liam Gallagher couldn't be temped by £7million.

Explaining why £7million wouldn't tempt him for a feature, Gallagher told NME: "Is that all? He ain’t got seven million f****** quid – he ain’t got f****** seven f****** quid, never mind f****** seven million.

"And it quickly went down to his watch and his trainers the other day. Listen, I don’t do that – that’s not for me, man. He seems like a nice lad, but I don’t wanna be on anyone’s album."

“He’s a United fan, so it ain’t f****** happening," he added.

“When I read that, I was like, ‘No mate’. He don’t need me on his album anyway, but I do appreciate the fact that he thinks I’m cool, I guess. Even if he did have seven million pounds, I wouldn’t do it because I can’t be f****** bought.”

