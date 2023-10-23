Johnny Marr announces UK headline tour dates for 2024

Johnny Marr has announced UK dates for April next year. Picture: Andy Cotterill

The Manchester legend will embark on The Spirit Power Tour in April 2024. Find out how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Johnny Marr has announced a UK tour for 2024.

The Smiths legend will support his solo greatest hits album, Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr, with a string of dates in April next year.

Kicking off at Newcastle’s O2 City Hall on 2nd April, Marr will perform in some of the UK’s most iconic venues including London’s Eventim Apollo on 12th April, before bringing his dates to a close at Nottingham’s Rock City on 14th April.

The guitar hero and Manchester icon will be joined by Supergrass rocker Gaz Coombes as special guest.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 27th October. Get the full dates and find out how you can have the best chance of being there below.

Looking forward to getting out there with my band next year for The Spirit Power Tour.



Pre-order ‘Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr’ from the official store for pre-sale access from Wednesday 25th October.



📸 Alan Barnes pic.twitter.com/PlspkEsC8Q — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) October 23, 2023

What are Johnny Marr's 2024 UK tour dates?

Tuesday 2nd April - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Wednesday 3rd April - Glasgow, Barrowlands

Friday 5th April - Leeds, O2 Academy

Saturday 6th April - Liverpool, Olympia

Sunday 7th April - Wolverhampton, Civic Halls

Tuesday 9th April - Cardiff, Great Hall

Wednesday 10th April - Bristol, O2 Academy

Friday 12th April - London, Eventim Apollo

Saturday 13th April - Brighton Dome

Sunday 14th April - Nottingham, Rock City

How to buy Johnny Marr 2024 tickets:

Fans who pre-order Johnny Marr's greatest hits album, from his official store here will gain exclusive presale access from Wednesday 25th October at 10am.

Tickets for Johnny Marr's 2024 tour dates go general sale from Friday 27th October from 10am at johnnymarr.com.

Who's supporting Johnny Marr on his 2024 UK tour?

Support on Johnny Marr's The Sprit Power tour comes from The Supergrass rocker Gaz Coombes.

The announcement comes after the news of Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr, which is released on 3rd November 2023 via BMG and celebrates the first decade of Marr's solo career.

With it comes new single Somewhere and its official video, which you can watch here:

Johnny Marr - Somewhere (Official Video)

Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr - Deluxe 2CD Track Listing

Armatopia New Town Velocity Easy Money Spirit Power & Soul Hi Hello Somewhere The Messenger I Feel You The Answer Dynamo Spiral Cities Night and Day Sensory Street Walk Into The Sea Candidate Tenement Time Hi Hello (Demo) Somewhere (Demo) The Answer (Crazy F Version) The Messenger (Demo) Speak out Reach Out (Crazy F Version)

Johnny Marr - How Soon Is Now? at South Facing Festival 2023

Meanwhile, at the end of this year, the Manchester legend is set for two very special homecoming concerts, titled A Night with the Johnny Marr Orchestra, which will take place at Manchester’s Factory International Aviva Studios on 7th and 8th December 2023.

For the first time, Marr and his band will be joined by a 30-piece orchestra- led by conductor Fiona Brice. The orchestra has been assembled by Marr specially for the event and is comprised of musicians from across the North, who will assist Marr in delivering a special set, which spans his 40-year long career.

Tickets are on sale now.