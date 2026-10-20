Here are some of Morrissey's finest words of wisdom from the classic era of the iconic Manchester band.

"Spending warm summer days indoors / Writing frightening verse / To a buck-tooth girl in Luxembourg" Ask, 1986 The Smiths - Ask (Official Music Video)

"Punctured bicycle… on a hillside desolate." This Charming Man, 1983 The Smiths - This Charming Man (Official Music Video)

"Heavy words are so lightly thrown / But still I'd leap in front of a flying bullet for you." What Difference Does It Make? 1984 The Smiths - What Difference Does It Make? (Official Music Video)

"The music that they constantly play / IT SAYS NOTHING TO ME ABOUT MY LIFE" Panic, 1986 The Smiths - Panic (Official Music Video)

"And when you want to live / How do you start? / Where do you go? / Who do you need to know?" The Boy With The Thorn In His Side, 1985 The Smiths - The Boy With The Thorn In His Side (Official Music Video)

"Life is very long, when you're lonely." The Queen Is Dead, 1986 The Smiths - The Queen Is Dead - A Film By Derek Jarman (Official Music Video)

"Now I know how Joan Of Arc felt… as the flames rose to her Roman nose and her Walkman started to melt." Bigmouth Strikes Again, 1986 The Smiths - Bigmouth Strikes Again

"No, it's NOT like any other love / This one is different - because it's us." Hand In Glove, 1983 The Smiths - Hand In Glove (Album Version)

“The rain falls hard on a humdrum town / This town will drag you down" William It Was Really Nothing, 1984 The Smiths - William, It Was Really Nothing

"I decree today that life is simply taking and not giving / England is mine - and it owes me a living." Still Ill, 1984 The Smiths - Still Ill

"Good times for a change / See the luck I've had can make a good man turn bad." Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want, 1984 The Smiths - Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want

"Belligerent ghouls run Manchester schools" The Headmaster Ritual, 1985 The Smiths - The Headmaster Ritual

"I am the son / And the heir / Of a shyness that is criminally vulgar" How Soon Is Now? 1984 The Smiths - How Soon Is Now? (Official Music Video)

"In my life / Why do I give valuable time / To people who don't care /if I live or die?” Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now, 1984 The Smiths - Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now (Official Music Video)

"To die by your side / Is such a heavenly way to die.” There Is A Light That Never Goes Out, 1986 The Smiths - There Is A Light That Never Goes Out

"Oh Manchester… So much to answer for" Suffer Little Children, 1984 The Smiths - Suffer Little Children (Official Audio)

"I dreamt about you last night / And I fell out of bed twice" Reel Around The Fountain, 1983 The Smiths - Reel Around the Fountain (Official Audio)

"I've seen this happen in other people's lives / And now it's happening in mine" That Joke Isn't Funny Anymore, 1985 The Smiths - That Joke Isn't Funny Anymore (Official Audio)