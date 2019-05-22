The best Smiths lyrics

22 May 2019, 06:00 | Updated: 22 May 2019, 10:43

Morrissey in his days with The Smiths, 1984
Morrissey in his days with The Smiths, 1984. Picture: Kerstin Rodgers/Redferns/Getty Images

As Steven Patrick Morrissey turns 60, here are his finest words of wisdom from back in his time with Manchester legends The Smiths.

  1. "Punctured bicycle… on a hillside desolate."

    This Charming Man, 1983

  2. "Heavy words are so lightly thrown / But still I'd leap in front of a flying bullet for you."

    What Difference Does It Make? 1984

  3. "The music that they constantly play / IT SAYS NOTHING TO ME ABOUT MY LIFE"

    Panic, 1986

  4. "And when you want to live / How do you start? / Where do you go? / Who do you need to know?"

    The Boy With The Thorn In His Side, 1985

  5. "Life is very long, when you're lonely."

    The Queen Is Dead, 1986

  6. "Now I know how Joan Of Arc felt… as the flames rose to her Roman nose and her Walkman started to melt."

    Bigmouth Strikes Again, 1986

  7. "No, it's NOT like any other love / This one is different - because it's us."

    Hand In Glove, 1983

  8. “The rain falls hard on a humdrum town / This town will drag you down"

    William It Was Really Nothing, 1984

  9. "I decree today that life is simply taking and not giving / England is mine - and it owes me a living."

    Still Ill, 1984

  10. "Good times for a change / See the luck I've had can make a good man turn bad."

    Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want, 1984

  11. "Belligerent ghouls run Manchester schools"

    The Headmaster Ritual, 1985

  12. "I am the son / And the heir / Of a shyness that is criminally vulgar"

    How Soon Is Now? 1984

  13. "In my life / Why do I give valuable time / To people who don't care /if I live or die?”

    Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now, 1984

  14. "To die by your side / Is such a heavenly way to die.”

    There Is A Light That Never Goes Out, 1986

  15. "Oh Manchester… So much to answer for"

    Suffer Little Children, 1984

