The best Smiths lyrics
22 May 2019, 06:00 | Updated: 22 May 2019, 10:43
As Steven Patrick Morrissey turns 60, here are his finest words of wisdom from back in his time with Manchester legends The Smiths.
-
"Punctured bicycle… on a hillside desolate."
This Charming Man, 1983
-
"Heavy words are so lightly thrown / But still I'd leap in front of a flying bullet for you."
What Difference Does It Make? 1984
-
"The music that they constantly play / IT SAYS NOTHING TO ME ABOUT MY LIFE"
Panic, 1986
-
"And when you want to live / How do you start? / Where do you go? / Who do you need to know?"
The Boy With The Thorn In His Side, 1985
-
"Life is very long, when you're lonely."
The Queen Is Dead, 1986
-
"Now I know how Joan Of Arc felt… as the flames rose to her Roman nose and her Walkman started to melt."
Bigmouth Strikes Again, 1986
-
"No, it's NOT like any other love / This one is different - because it's us."
Hand In Glove, 1983
-
“The rain falls hard on a humdrum town / This town will drag you down"
William It Was Really Nothing, 1984
-
"I decree today that life is simply taking and not giving / England is mine - and it owes me a living."
Still Ill, 1984
-
"Good times for a change / See the luck I've had can make a good man turn bad."
Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want, 1984
-
"Belligerent ghouls run Manchester schools"
The Headmaster Ritual, 1985
-
"I am the son / And the heir / Of a shyness that is criminally vulgar"
How Soon Is Now? 1984
-
"In my life / Why do I give valuable time / To people who don't care /if I live or die?”
Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now, 1984
-
"To die by your side / Is such a heavenly way to die.”
There Is A Light That Never Goes Out, 1986
-
"Oh Manchester… So much to answer for"
Suffer Little Children, 1984