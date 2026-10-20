The 20 greatest ever Smiths lyrics

20 October 2026, 09:00

Morrissey in his days with The Smiths, 1984
Morrissey in his days with The Smiths, 1984. Picture: Steve Orobec / Alamy Stock Photo

Here are some of Morrissey's finest words of wisdom from the classic era of the iconic Manchester band.

  1. "Spending warm summer days indoors / Writing frightening verse / To a buck-tooth girl in Luxembourg"

    Ask, 1986

    The Smiths - Ask (Official Music Video)

  2. "Punctured bicycle… on a hillside desolate."

    This Charming Man, 1983

    The Smiths - This Charming Man (Official Music Video)

  3. "Heavy words are so lightly thrown / But still I'd leap in front of a flying bullet for you."

    What Difference Does It Make? 1984

    The Smiths - What Difference Does It Make? (Official Music Video)

  4. "The music that they constantly play / IT SAYS NOTHING TO ME ABOUT MY LIFE"

    Panic, 1986

    The Smiths - Panic (Official Music Video)

  5. "And when you want to live / How do you start? / Where do you go? / Who do you need to know?"

    The Boy With The Thorn In His Side, 1985

    The Smiths - The Boy With The Thorn In His Side (Official Music Video)

  6. "Life is very long, when you're lonely."

    The Queen Is Dead, 1986

    The Smiths - The Queen Is Dead - A Film By Derek Jarman (Official Music Video)

  7. "Now I know how Joan Of Arc felt… as the flames rose to her Roman nose and her Walkman started to melt."

    Bigmouth Strikes Again, 1986

    The Smiths - Bigmouth Strikes Again

  8. "No, it's NOT like any other love / This one is different - because it's us."

    Hand In Glove, 1983

    The Smiths - Hand In Glove (Album Version)

  9. “The rain falls hard on a humdrum town / This town will drag you down"

    William It Was Really Nothing, 1984

    The Smiths - William, It Was Really Nothing

  10. "I decree today that life is simply taking and not giving / England is mine - and it owes me a living."

    Still Ill, 1984

    The Smiths - Still Ill

  11. "Good times for a change / See the luck I've had can make a good man turn bad."

    Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want, 1984

    The Smiths - Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want

  12. "Belligerent ghouls run Manchester schools"

    The Headmaster Ritual, 1985

    The Smiths - The Headmaster Ritual

  13. "I am the son / And the heir / Of a shyness that is criminally vulgar"

    How Soon Is Now? 1984

    The Smiths - How Soon Is Now? (Official Music Video)

  14. "In my life / Why do I give valuable time / To people who don't care /if I live or die?”

    Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now, 1984

    The Smiths - Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now (Official Music Video)

  15. "To die by your side / Is such a heavenly way to die.”

    There Is A Light That Never Goes Out, 1986

    The Smiths - There Is A Light That Never Goes Out

  16. "Oh Manchester… So much to answer for"

    Suffer Little Children, 1984

    The Smiths - Suffer Little Children (Official Audio)

  17. "I dreamt about you last night / And I fell out of bed twice"

    Reel Around The Fountain, 1983

    The Smiths - Reel Around the Fountain (Official Audio)

  18. "I've seen this happen in other people's lives / And now it's happening in mine"

    That Joke Isn't Funny Anymore, 1985

    The Smiths - That Joke Isn't Funny Anymore (Official Audio)

  19. "Oh Mother, I can feel the soil falling over my head"

    I Know It's Over, 1986

    The Smiths - I Know It's Over (Official Audio)

More on The Smiths

Morrissey and Johnny Marr performing with The Smiths in 1984

This is how Johnny Marr came up with the How Soon Is Now riff

Morrissey of The Smiths performs on stage at Brixton Academy in 1986

This is what The Smiths played at their last ever live show

Morrissey performing live with The Smiths, 1985

Who was The Smiths' The Boy With The Thorn In His Side about?

The Smiths in June 1985: Johnny Marr, Morrissey, Mike Joyce, Andy Rourke

How the Chernobyl disaster inspired one of The Smiths' most enduring songs

The mystery soldier whose photo was used on the cover of Meat Is Murder by The Smiths in 1985

The story behind the soldier on the cover of Meat Is Murder by The Smiths

Subscribe to Radio X Plus now at Global Player

Subscribe to Radio X Plus now at Global Player

HOW TO LISTEN

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

How to listen to Radio X

Radio X Classic Rock is dedicated to playing the legends of rock music

How to listen to Radio X Classic Rock

Radio X Chilled is dedicated to playing laid back anthems.

How to listen to Radio X Chilled

Radio X 90s brings you the biggest anthems from the decade of Grunge and Britpop.

How to listen to Radio X 90s

Radio X 00s brings you the biggest anthems from the decade.

How to listen to Radio X 00s