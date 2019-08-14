Johnny Marr to receive 2019 AIM Pioneer Award: Find out when and where the awards ceremony takes place

The former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr. Picture: Press

The former Smiths guitarist will receive the coveted prize and perform at the awards ceremony at the Roundhouse in September.

Johnny Marr is set to be honoured with the Pioneer Award at the Aim Independent Music Awards 2019.

The former Smiths guitarist - who will also headline the inaugural AIM Awards live show at Camden's Roundhouse - will take home the coveted prize, which is presented in association with Bucks Music Group and celebrates his trailblazing career across 40 years.

The announcement comes as the final list of nominees are confirmed, who will be recognised for their live performances.

Battling it out in the Best Live Act category - whose winner will be determined by public vote - are AJ Tracey, Calpurnia, Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes, Gerry Cinnamon and IDLES - who are now in the running for a record breaking five awards.

On the night Blondie icon Debbie Harry will also take home the award for Outstanding contribution to music.

Find out more about the AIM Awards and how to buy tickets below...

When and where does the AIM Awards take place?

The first ever live AIM Awards ceremony takes place this year on 3 September 2019 at Camden's Roundhouse.

The ceremony will begin at 3pm, with the live show and after-party running from 8:15pm-2am

Who is performing?

The awards ceremony will include a headline performance from Johnny Marr, plus a performance from electro-pop sensation Georgia and an after-show DJ slot from Let's Eat Grandma.

Can you get tickets to the AIM Awards?

Tickets to the ceremony, which include dinner, drinks receptions, and access to the exclusive live gig and after-party, can be purchased here.



Tickets to the live gig and after-party only are available here.



Who is nominated for the 2019 AIM Awards?

See the full list of the 2019 AIM Awards nominees below:

UK Independent Breakthrough (in association with YouTube Music)

black midi

Ezra Collective

Gerry Cinnamon

IDLES

Jade Bird

International Breakthrough

Afro B

Jade Bird

Maribou State

Nilüfer Yanya

IDLES

Best Independent Track (in association with Facebook)

Dave, “Funky Friday (ft. Fredo)”

FKA Twigs, “Cellophane”

Fontaines D.C., “Boys In The Better Land”

Georgia, “About Work The Dancefloor”

JARV IS, “Must I Evolve”

Jai Paul, “Do You Love Her Now”

Holly Herndon, “Eternal”

Little Simz, “Selfish (ft. Celo Sol)”

Sharon Van Etten, “Seventeen”

Four Tet, “Teenage Birdsong”

Best Independent Album (in association with Spotify)

Better Oblivion Community Center, “Better Oblivion Community Center”

Christine And The Queens, “Chris”

Dave, “Psychodrama”

Fontaines D.C., “Dogrel”

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, “End of Suffering”

Jade Bird, “Jade Bird”

Jordan Rakei, “Origin”

Little Simz, “GREY Area”

Snapped Ankles, “Stunning Luxury”

Swindle, “No More Normal”



Best [Difficult] Second Album

Erland Cooper, “Sule Skerry”

IDLES, “Joy as an Act of Resistance.”

Julia Jacklin, “Crushing”

Maribou State, “Kingdoms In Colour”

SOAK, “Grim Town”



One To Watch (in association with BBC Music Introducing)

Arlo Parks

Barney Artist

Georgia

KOKOROKO

Larkins

Best Small Label

Fuzz Club Records

Killing Moon

Local Action

Scruff of the Neck

Speedy Wunderground



Best Creative Packaging (in association with MCPS)

Hand-picked and curated in collaboration with The Rolling Stones, Confessin’ The Blues compilation

Murlo, “Dolos”IDLES, “Joy as an Act of Resistance”

Various Artists, Sick Music 2019 compilation Keith Richards, “Talk Is Cheap”

Best Independent Video (in association with Vevo)

Christine and the Queens, “5 Dollars”

Hot Chip, “Hungry Child”

John Grant, “He’s Got His Mother’s Hips”

Caleb Steph, “Black Boy”

FKA Twigs, “Cellophane”



Best Independent Label (in association with [PIAS])

Brownswood Recordings Domino Nuclear Blast Partisan Records Rough Trade



PPL Award For Most Played New Independent Artist

AJ Tracey

Cosmo Sheldrake

Freya Ridings

Guru Randhawa

Jorja Smith



Best Live Act (in association with Songkick)

AJ Tracey

Calpurnia

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Gerry Cinnamon

IDLES



Indie Champion

Awarded to Charles Caldas

Innovator Award (in association with Amazon Music)

Awarded to Allen Kovac



Outstanding Contribution to Music (in association with Merlin)

Awarded to Debbie Harry

Pioneer Award (in association with Bucks Music Group)

Awarded to Johnny Marr

