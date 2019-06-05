Johnny Marr's 2019 UK tour dates: How to buy tickets

The former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr. Picture: Press

The former Smiths guitarist has confirmed fresh headline dates for this summer, find out how to get tickets.

Johnny Marr has announced fresh dates for 2019.

The former Smiths frontman, who will make several festival appearances this year, will now play four new dates in Exeter, Norwich, Hull and Middlesborough.

Fans can sign up for pre-sale tickets, which will go live on Thursday from 9am.

Find out where the How Soon Is Now? guitarist is headed below.

See Johnny Marr's 2019 UK tour dates here:

Friday 28 June - The Lemon Grove, Exeter *NEW DATE - Tickets will go on sale here

Saturday 29 June - Glastonbury Festival - Pilton, Somerset

Friday 19 July - The Waterfront, Norwich *NEW DATE - Tickets will go on sale here

Saturday 20 July - Tramlines Festival, Sheffield

Saturday 27 July - Truck Festival, Steventon

Sunday 28 July - Perry Park, Birmingham

Wednesday 31 July - The Welly Club, Hull *NEW DATE - Tickets will go on sale here

Thursday 1 August - The Middlesborough Empire, Middlesborough *NEW DATE - Tickets will go on sale here

Friday 2 August - Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, Beaufort,

Saturday 10 August - Edinburgh Summer Sessions, Edinburgh

Watch Johnny Marr give the secret to his guitar sound: