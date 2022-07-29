Jamie T announces huge Finsbury Park gig for 2023

Jamie T has announced a mammoth Finsbury Park date for summer 2023. Picture: Press

Jamie T is set for a mammoth date at the North London Park in June next year. Find out when he's playing and how to can be there.

By Jenny Mensah

Jamie T has announced he's set to play a headline show at Finsbury Park next year.

The The Old Style Raiders rocker will head to the huge North London park for a huge milestone gig on 23rd June 2023.

The huge 45,000 capacity show will be his biggest headline show to date and see the Wimbledon bard joined by special guests, who are yet to be announced.

Tickets will go on presale from Wednesday 3rd August at 9am and on general sale on Friday 5th August from 9am at www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.gigsandtours.com.

Asked by Radio X's Johnny Vaughan if he could give any hints on special guests, he said: "Look I'm not [announcing] any special guests. I'm selling them on my own. Anyone who wants to play with me, fine, but they aint selling me tickets. I'm selling tickets on my own as a singular person and then after that I'm getting as many guests as I can!"

He added: "Listen kids. We don't mess about here. If you wanna come in, get tickets and we'll get some guests in.”

The news comes off the back of Jamie T’s new album The Theory of Whatever - which includes the singles St George Wharf Tower and The Old Style Raiders - scoring a number one in the UK charts.

Speaking about scoring his first ever UK No.1, he said: "It's wonderful, mate. It's a wonderful thing for my family and my mum and my dad and just to know it.

"It's a wonderful thing at this age. I'm 36 now. I'm fat and old in music so to have it at this point is a wonderful thing."

The south Londoner returned to the stage in May after a 5-year hiatus, performing an intimate show at London’s Subterania, ahead of a triumphant headline performance at the John Peel stage at Glastonbury.

Jamie T's Finsbury Park gig will no doubt be a hero’s welcome following a major 2022 UK tour.

The 11-date nationwide tour runs throughout November and includes a performance at London’s Alexandra Palace – which sold out in just 20 minutes.

See Jamie T's 2022 and 2023 UK dates so far:

8th November: Glasgow O2 Academy EXTRA DATE

10th November: Newcastle O2 City Hall SOLD OUT

11th November: Birmingham O2 Academy SOLD OUT

12th November: Leeds O2 Academy SOLD OUT

14th November: Glasgow O2 Academy SOLD OUT

15th November: Sheffield O2 Academy SOLD OUT

17th November: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse SOLD OUT

18th November: London Alexandra Palace SOLD OUT

21st November: Cardiff University Great Hall SOLD OUT

22nd November: Portsmouth Guildhall SOLD OUT

23rd November: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse SOLD OUT

30th June 2023: London Finsbury Park JUST ANNOUNCED

