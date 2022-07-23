Jamie T on The Theory Of Whatever

Jamie T has returned with his first album in six years - watch him take John Kennedy through the songs, track by track.

It's been six long years since Jamie T's last album, 2016's Trick. The Wimbledon singer-songwriter has returned with The Theory Of Whatever, which comes a full 15 years after Jamie's debut, Panic Prevention.

Trailed by the Radio X-playlisted tune The Old Style Raiders, Jamie's fifth studio album has been recorded with former Maccabees member Hugo White.

Jamie Treays came into the Radio X studios to talk through The Theory Of Whatever with the most trusted man in music John Kennedy, in one of X-Posure's trademark Album Playback sessions.

One question is on John's mind: the album cover sees the musician dressed as a golfer getting a hole in one. As a South West London resident himself, John asks Wimbledon-born Jamie if he took the cover photo on one of the local golf courses?

Jamie T - The Theory Of Whatever track by track. Picture: Radio X

"It could not be further from the truth, unfortunately," Jamie replied. "Actually I'm in Melbourne, in Australia."

But, asked a puzzled John, "You've got two golf courses on your doorstep, but you had to fly to the other side of the world to get a picture of you playing golf?"

"It feels very me, that," admitted the musician. "There's not really much of a reason. It's called fifth album syndrome, folks. We starting to worry less about things that."

He went on: "We had an original album cover and an original album title, and we weren't able to use it for copyright reasons. In the end, I had not long to come up with an album title, and I had a song called The Theory of Whatever. And I thought that was quite a nice name."

Jamie T - The Theory Of Whatever album artwork. Picture: Press

"One thing I have found with getting a bit older, is I'm more comfortable in my skin. I have a little bit less of a worry about what people think about anything, which is a nice, comforting thing. But it also allows me to just say, you know, whatever.

"So The Theory Of Whatever felt kind of apt. Putting someone hitting a hole in one on the front cover felt funny and tongue in cheek. And the reason flew to Australia is because I can!"

