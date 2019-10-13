Jamie T's best lyrics

13 October 2019, 16:30 | Updated: 13 October 2019, 16:31

Jamie T performs at the O2 Academy Brixton 2016
Jamie T performs at the O2 Academy Brixton 2016. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty Images

Mr Treays is one of the UK's most underrated lyricists. We take a look at the words and the wisdom of our young South London troubadour.

  1. Sheila

    "Drunk she stumbles down by a river / Screams calling London / None of us heard her coming / I guess the carpet weren't rolled."

  2. Zombie

    "Hold your own in the situation, don't be afraid to be a friend."

  3. If You Got The Money

    "You were always meant to walk out that job / You keep stopping, should tell your girl more often / That loving is all about doors unlocking."

  4. Sticks 'N' Stones

    "Drunk and being sick, I feel like shit, I gotta quit. / I hope I haven't missed the last train gonna be stuck in Hampton Wick, / With the boys across the platform shouting "lightweight prick!" / I'm a featherweight champion, cheap to get pissed."

  5. Crossfire Love

    "She clutched my hand in the Brixton jamm, / Then slammed another man in a foreign land. / My heart sunk and I drunk and I understand, / It's hard being rich in a poor mans land."

  6. Turn On The Light

    "Take me far, from this sweet city stench / Where friends all betray each other / And I'm just another lover to a friend."

  7. The Man's Machine

    "Stone, glass, concrete and gravel / All we've got to keep us together."

  8. Alicia Quays

    "And why is it New Year's Eve is always shit? / Don't you know what I mean man, deal with it."

  9. Emily's Heart

    "Bruised and bloody, I'm lying on the ground / And I am aware that I let the poor girl down / Now I'm dying as a message to the town / This is what happens if you fuck around."

  10. Robin Hood

    "There's a few things that are true / In this life of wonder, / Everybody hates the law, / And everyone loves a bank robber."

  11. Operation

    "I ain't no abacas but you can count on me."

  12. The Prophet

    "There's fire in her eyes in the altercation / She blames her poverty on her parents generation / She says they sniffed it up their nose now they want our payments / Its fucking cold in here, the landlord's tryna make us vagrants."

