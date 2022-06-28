Jamie T announces The Theory of Whatever UK tour for November 2022

Jamie T has announced UK tour dates . Picture: Will Robsob-Scott/Press

The tour dates will be in support of his new album The Theory of Whatever.

Jamie T has announced UK tour dates for November 2022.

The Wimbledon bard will play the likes of Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, Sheffield, Manchester with a homecoming date at London's Alexandra Palace.

The tour will be in support of his new album The Theory of Whatever, which is set for release on 29th July 2022.

See his dates and find out how to get tickets below.

Alright then let's do it. Back on tour in November. Pre-order The Theory Of Whatever from my store by 5pm on Tuesday 5th July to get exclusive pre-sale access to the tour https://t.co/CU5gnmkrXY pic.twitter.com/jb1MNj6QrJ — Jamie T (@jamietmusic) June 28, 2022

What are Jamie T's UK November 2022 dates?

10th November 2022 - O2 City Hall Newcastle

11th November 2022 - O2 Academy Birmingham

12th November 2022 - O2 Academy Leeds

14th November 2022 - O2 Academy Glasgow

15th November 2022 - O2 Academy Sheffield

17th November 2022 - O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

18th November 2022 - Alexandra Palace, London

21 November 2022 - University Great Hall, Cardiff

22 November 2022 - Guildhall Portsmouth

How to buy tickets to Jamie T's 2022 UK tour dates

Tickets go on general sale at 9an on Friday 8th July.

Fans can pre-order his album The Theory of Whatever before 5pm BST on Tuesday 5th July to qualify for early access to Jamie T's 2022 UK Tour.

