Jade Bird tackles sexist remark from man in crowd at Brighton gig

14 November 2019, 16:19 | Updated: 14 November 2019, 16:21

The Uh Huh singer took to social media to speak out about the incident, and thank "countless other men in the room" who supported her.

Jade Bird has spoken out about receiving sexist abuse from a male member of the crowd during her Brighton gig.

The Uh-Huh singer is currently playing dates across the UK and took to Twitter to share her experience in a passionate post entitled "About last night.. power on".

In her tweet, which was posted on Wednesday (13 November), the singer-songwriter began: "So last night's show, it was going great until a guy decided to ask me 4 songs in if I was "Doing requests"

"No I'm not doing requests," I responded. After I announced the next song 'what am I here for,' "To do the washing up' he replied."

The Uh Huh singer continued: "I often comment on being 'strong' minded, having 'strong lyrics' etc but that confrontation made my hands shake, my throat dry up and after he left the gig was hard to clamber back for me mentally.

"It's so important we keep raising girls up, it's so important feminism isn't a marketing ploy or brand but a support structure to strengthen those who are put in these situations, which often privately are more dangerous. I was told straight after the show that countless other girls had received sexual explicit remarks at their own shows. It's disgusting."

She concluded: "Thank you to the countless other men in the room that were respectful and booed him out after I told him to leave. I wish we'd all evolved with respect for those around us. Until then, we'll power on."

Fans have reacted to Jade's candid and powerful post, with one writing: "I was there and you handled it with such professionalism and integrity."

Another wrote: "As a fellow man - that is so horrible to read. He does not speak for all men. Just those who have no brain cells between them. Unfortunately they are still around in 2019. Just keep on going Jade with your tremendous talent!"

Jade Bird continues her tour UK and Irish dates this week, playing Leeds, Newcastle and Glasgow on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday night respectively.

Her run of shows also includes a date at the O2 Ritz Manchester and culminates in a gig at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, London.

See Jade Bird's remaining 2019 UK tour dates:

Friday 15 November - Stylus, Leeds

Saturday 16 November - Newcastle University Students' Union, Newcastle Upon Tyne

Sunday 17 November - Swg3 Tv Studio, Glasgow

Tuesday 19 November - Limelight, Belfast

Wednesday 20 November - Green Room, The Academy, Dublin

Thursday 21 November - O2 Ritz Manchester

Saturday 23 November - O2 Institute2 Birmingham, Digbeth

Sunday 24 November - Lemon Grove, Exeter,

Tuesday 26 November - Trinity Centre, Bristol

Wednesday 27 November - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, London

