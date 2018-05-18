Why Every Wedding Should Be Like The November Rain Video

Big wedding planned? This must surely be the biggest, Here’s why Guns N’Roses set the bar HIGH for celebrity nuptials.

The song took Axl Rose a decade to finish

According to Tracii Guns of the band LA Guns, which later merged with Axl’s outfit Hollywood Rose, the frontman was toying with the idea for the song back in 1983. Guns recalled: “He'd go, ‘Someday this song is gonna be really cool’.”

It’s peak Guns N’Roses

Use Your Illusion I and II were two DOUBLE albums, released on the SAME day, 17 September 1991. This was a few days before Nirvana released Nevermind. The difference couldn't be more obvious - GN'R had covers, symphonic epics and a song used on the Terminator 2 soundtrack. Wow.

It’s one of the most expensive videos ever made

David Bowie smashed the half a million mark in 1980 with the classic Ashes To Ashes, followed by Michael Jackson’s Thriller which topped one million dollars in 1983. November Rain cost more than $1.5 million.

Slash + helicopter shot = epic

Axl wanted a “cool looking field” for his bandmate to play his searing solo in, but they couldn’t find one, so they settled for an empty prairie instead.

Have we seen that church somewhere before?

The white church that Slash emotes outside of is situated in New Mexico and is also featured in the 1985 Western Silverado.

It’s all about genuine love

The bride in the November Rain video is model Stephanie Seymour, who was seeing Axl Rose at the time. She’s also in the videos for Don’t Cry and Estranged.

You can recreate the video yourself

If you fancy having your own November Rain-styled wedding reception, you can book the Villa del Sol d’Oro in Sierra Madre, California for actual weddings (helicopter shot not included)

IT WAS ALL A DREAM - wasn’t it?

The video ends with a sweating Axl sitting up in bed as the wedding scene cross cuts from the bride throwing her bouquet to a flower being thrown into an open grave. Is she dead? Did he kill her? Why is he having to sedate himself? Is it because of the guilt? What the hell happened?