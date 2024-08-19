The 25 best Classic Rock drummers

Let's take a look at some of the greatest rock and indie percussionists in history. Is your favourite in here?

They sit at the back. But they're part of the engine room that keeps every band running. They may be the butt of a thousand jokes, but we've picked out a collection of our favourite Classic Rock tub-thumpers.

Roger Taylor - Queen With Freddie Mercury on vocals and Brian May on guitar, getting any attention in Queen was a tough job, but Taylor managed admirably, with a bombastic but versatile style. Best drumming moment: the operatic section seguing into the rock climax of Bohemian Rhapsody. Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody (Official Video Remastered)

Ginger Baker - Cream Starting his career at Blues Incorporated and the Graham Bond Organisation, Baker joined Eric Clapton and Jack Bruce in the supergroup Cream, whose brief but stellar career made him a superstar. Best drumming moment: the solid thwack of Sunshine Of Your Love. Sunshine Of Your Love

Ringo Starr, The Beatles Everyone mocks old Richie Starkey for "not even being the best drummer in The Beatles", but thousands of bands have tried to copy his particular, steady but distinctive thwack. He even wrote a song called "Drumming Is My Madness". Best moment: The manic ending to Strawberry Fields Forever. The Beatles - Strawberry Fields Forever

John Bonham, Led Zeppelin Much sampled, much admired, never equalled. Best moment: The solo in Moby Dick. Led Zeppelin - Moby Dick (Official Audio)

Charlie Watts, The Rolling Stones Poor old Charlie. He's had to put up with a lot, hasn't he? He's pretty much kept the Stones together for 50 years. Best moment: The satanic samba of Sympathy For The Devil. The Rolling Stones - Sympathy For The Devil (Official Lyric Video)

Moe Tucker, The Velvet Underground Moe Tucker - born Maureen Ann Tucker - might not necessarily be the first name that springs to mind, but the Velvet Underground wouldn't have been the same without her. She was known for her unconventional playing style (standing up rather than sitting down) and even began playing with mallets rather than drumsticks. Not just a drummer, Tucker famously sang on three Velvet Underground songs; After Hours, The Murder Mystery and I'm Sticking With You. I'm Waiting For The Man

Lars Ulrich, Metallica One of the most high profile drummers in rock, Lars was a thrash metal pioneer. Best moment: The drum attack on One. Metallica: One (Official Music Video)

Stewart Copeland - The Police Copeland enables the New Wave trio to flip between strident punk tunes and reggae rhythms across songs like So Lonely, Roxanne and Walking On The Moon. Best drumming moment: the frantic Message In A Bottle. The Police - Message In A Bottle (Official Music Video)

Keith Moon - The Who "Moon the Loon" innovated the idea of the "lead drummer" in The Who, propelling the lead guitar of Pete Townshend and the bass of John Entwistle into the stratosphere. Best drumming moment: the pounding I Can See For Miles I Can See For Miles (Full Version)

Bill Ward - Black Sabbath Ward's dense drumming style was key to Sabbath's development of Heavy Metal in the genre's early years. Best drumming moment: the relentless stride of Iron Man Iron Man (2012 Remaster)

Rick Allen - Def Leppard Allen joined the British rock veterans on his 15th birthday in 1978 and overcame a traumatic car crash in 1984 that saw him lose his left arm. Def Leppard and Allen went on to become one of the biggest Brit rock bands in the world. Best drumming moment: the power of mega-hit Pour Some Sugar On Me DEF LEPPARD - "Pour Some Sugar On Me" (Official Music Video)

Nick Mason - Pink Floyd A founding member of the Brit psych pioneers, Mason has been the backbone to his Pink Floyd colleagues' flights of fancy. Best drumming moment: when the drums kick in halfway through One Of These Days. Pink Floyd - One Of These Days (Official Audio)

Phil Collins - Genesis One of the drummers who stepped out from behind the kit to become a frontman, Collins essentially invented the drum sound of the 80s with his work on Peter Gabriel's third solo album. Best drumming moment: the epic Supper's Ready Genesis - Supper's Ready (Official Audio)

Mick Fleetwood - Fleetwood Mac Together with bassist John McVie, Mick Fleetwood gave his name to the tranastlanic rock behemoth, taking them from the authentic blues days to the stadium-filling Rumours years. Best drumming moment: Probably Tusk... Fleetwood Mac - Tusk (Official Music Video) ...but we have a soft spot for the mellow percussion of Albatross. Fleetwood Mac - Albatross

Peter Criss - KISS The Catman's stady beat was a perfect foil for the glam theatrics of his compades Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley. Best drumming moment: the uncompromising strut of Strutter. Strutter

Clive Burr - Iron Maiden Burr played drums for Maiden between 1979 and 1982, when he was dismissed in favour of Nicko McBrain, who's been with the band ever since. It was Burr's kinetic drumming style that laid the foundations for countless imitators. He died from complications relating to MS in March 2013. Best drumming moment: the furious Run To The Hills, which moves from swagger to 100% miles an hour Iron Maiden - Run To The Hills (Official Video)

Phil Rudd - AC/DC Rudd has occupied the drum stool for AC/DC between 1974 and 1983 and from 1994 to their ongoing Power Up tour, legal difficulties notwithstanding. Best drumming moment: the relentless boogie of Whole Lotta Rosie. AC/DC - Whole Lotta Rosie (Official Audio)

Jeff Porcaro - Toto Porcaro was part of the original line-up of the LA rock band until his untimely death in 1992, aged just 38. He appeared on the four-times Platinum selling album Toto IV, released in 1982. Best drumming moment: the joyous swing of Hold The Line. Toto - Hold The Line (Official Video)

Joey Kramer - Aerosmith Kramer joined the Boston rockers in 1968 - when he gave the band the name "Aerosmith" - and has been in the drum stool right all the way until they Kannounced their retirement from live performance in August 2024. Best drumming moment: the boisterous Love In an Elevator Aerosmith - Love In An Elevator

Cozy Powell Powell was an acclaimed drummer who over the years worked with The Jeff Beck Group, Rainbow, Brian May, the Michael Schenker Group,Gary Moore, Graham Bonnet, Whitesnake and Black Sabbath. He also joined Keith Emerson and Greg Lake in the supergroup Emerson Lake & Powell. Powell tragically died in a car accident in April 1998, aged 50. Best drumming moment: Powell's 1974 solo hit Dance With The Devil. COZY POWELL - DANCE WITH THE DEVIL

Tommy Lee - Mötley Crüe Probably better known for his outrageous private life than his musical showmanship, Tommy Lee's stadium-filling beats gave a firm backbone to the Crüe's glam metal hits. And he could play live in a rotating drum cage, too! Best drumming moment: the swagger of Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.) Mötley Crüe - Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.) (Official Music Video 2019)

Bill Bruford - Yes Bruford was a founding member of progressive rock pioneers, appearing on their first five albums and bowing out on the commercial breakthrough Close To The Edge in 1972. He then spent the rest of the 70s working with King Crimson and Roy Harper, and standing in for Phil Collins on drums in the inital post-Peter Gabriel years of Genesis. A side project with Jon Anderson, Rick Wakeman and Steve Howe led to Bruford rejoining Yes for a short period in the early 1990s. He retired from the business in January 2009. Best drumming moment: the challenging 20-minute title track from Close To The Edge Yes - Close To The Edge

Mitch Mitchell - The Jimi Hendrix Experience When manager Chas Chandler put bassist Noel Redding and Georgie Fame & the Blue Flames drummer Mitchell together with guitar hero Jimi Hendrix, magic began to happen. Mitchell's jazz-influenced style meshed perfectly with his collaeagues and even after the Experience broke up, Mitchell performed with Jimi at Woodstock in August 1969. He died in November 2008. Best drumming moment: the apocalyptic fills of Purple Haze. The Jimi Hendrix Experience - Purple Haze (Official Audio)

Ian Paice - Deep Purple The last remaining original member of Deep Purple is still touring with the band in 2024, having appeared on classic albums like Fireball, Deep Purple In Rock and Machine Head. Best drumming moment: the steady build of Smoke On The Water. Deep Purple - Smoke On the Water (Official Music Video)