Guns N' Roses Beat Nirvana To Set 90s Video Views Record

Their 1992 rock ballad, November Rain, has become the first music video from the decade to be viewed one billion times.

Guns N' Roses' November Rain has become the first video from the 1990s to achieve one billion views on YouTube.

The 1992 classic rock ballad - which was accompanied by extravagant and over-the-top visuals, including Slash's iconic guitar solo in the desert - has been currently watched over 1,001,328, 947 times.

Watch Guns N' Roses official video above.

The rock opera thrashed competition from The Cranberries' Zombie and Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit, who are at the time of writing this are on 740,905,025 and 728,705, 914 views respectively.

To top off their success in the decade, Guns N' Roses are also the biggest band of 1980s on YouTube, with Sweet Child O' Mine being their most watched video with over 695 million views.

Watch Guns N' Roses play the track at Download Festival 2018:

See Foo Fighters and Guns N' Roses join forces for a rendition of their Paradise City anthem: