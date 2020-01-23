Slash: Guns N' Roses are "not really sure" how to release their new music

The Welcome To The Jungle rocker has revealed the band have recorded new music, but they're unsure what to do with it.

Slash has given fans an update on Guns N' Roses new music.

The Paradise City rockers - who are currently in their classic line-up of Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan and Dizzy Reed -have hinted at making a new album for a while, but their guitarist has said things aren't as simple as they seem.

Talking about the album - which will be the GNR's first since 2008's Chinese Democracy and the first to feature Slash since 1993's The Spaghetti Incident? - he told Guitar.com: "There's been no definitive answer on anything and I'll just keep keep to that."

The axeman added "Stuff is happening, but there are no specifics. More than anything, it's because of the nature of the industry right now.

"It's just like, how do you want to do this? I mean there's material and there's recording and there's s**t going on, but we're not really sure what we're doing with it right now."

READ MORE: Guns N' Roses announce European tour dates with space for potential Glastonbury Festival appearance

Slash performs onstage at the GIBSON NAMM JAM Opening Party 2020. Picture: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Gibson

Slash continued: "There's a handful people who said, 'Yeah, make a record and go old school.'

"And there's a handful of people that are like, 'We don't even know what buying a record is any more.' "

His comments come just days after guitarist Richard Fortus said he hopes the band will drop new music in 2020.

He said: "We love bringing new songs in. We always rehearse stuff up. It's just a matter of everyone sort of feeling comfortable to integrate it into the show. I hope that we have new music out this coming year."

The Paradise City hitmakers are set to embark on a European tour, and Richard can't wait to return to Europe and South America.

He added: "I'm excited to go back to South America in March, then we'll be in Europe in the summer.

"And doing the festivals in Europe is always a lot of fun because you get to see lots of great bands and friends that you don't normally see."

READ MORE: Guns N' Roses Sweet Child O' Mine becomes first 80s video to hit 1 billion views on YouTube

Meanwhile, GNR have announced the details of a European tour for 2020, with two dates at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of May.

Interestingly, their gigs - which also see the band play Pinkpop Festival on 21 June and Dublin's Marlay Park on 27 June - leave a perfect space for the band to play Glastonbury Festival, which takes place from 24-28 June this year.

Guns N’ Roses European tour 2020

May

20 May - Lisbon Passeio Maritimo De Algés, Portugal

23 May - Seville Estadio Benito Villamarin, Spain

26 May - Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

29 May - London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK

30 May - London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK

June

2 June - Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

6 June - Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

9 June - Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

12 June - Firenze Firenze Rocks Festival, Italy

14 June - Berne Stade de Suisse. Switzerland

17 June - Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

19 June - Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

21 June - Landgraaf Pinkpop Festival, Holland

27 June - Dublin Marlay Park Concert Series, Ireland