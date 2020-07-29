Guns N' Roses reschedule North American tour dates for summer 2021

Guns N' Roses Axl Rose and Slash perform in 2020. Picture: ALEJANDRO MELENDEZ/AFP via Getty Images

The Welcome To The Jungle rockers have confirmed the new dates for their North American tour.

Guns N' Roses have rescheduled their North America tour for summer 2021.

Axl Rose and co were set to hit the road on 4 July 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but they were forced to postpone the extensive run in May, due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the Welcome to the Jungle rockers have announced the new set of dates, with the tour now set to kick off on July 10, 2021 at Summerfest in Milwaukee, before wrapping in Los Angeles on August 19, 2021.

However, the band also announced that a number of select dates would have to be cancelled due to "routing and venue availability issues".

The affected shows are in Philadelphia, San Francisco, Atlanta, Tampa, Arlington, and Indianapolis.

Tour dates rescheduled 👇 pic.twitter.com/IzJpCUBURF — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) July 29, 2020

In a statement, the band said: "Hey Gunners, our 2020 North American tour dates are being rescheduled to Summer 2021. The trek begins July 10th, 2021 in Milwaukee, WI at Summerfest and will make stops throughout the US and Canada all Summer, before wrapping in Los Angeles, CA on August 19, 2021. Among these stops, many of our existing 2020 shows will move to a new date at the same venue, while unfortunately a select few will need to be canceled due to routing and venue availability issues that developed during the postponement process. We thank everyone for their patience during this difficult time and look forward to performing for you all next year."

See Guns N' Roses rescheduled 2021 dates here:



10 July 2021: Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

13 July 2021: Washington, DC Nationals Park

16 July 2021:Minneapolis, MN Target Field

18 July 2021: Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium

21 July 2021: Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

24 July 2021: Detroit, MI Comerica Park

26 July 2021: Toronto, ONT Rogers Centre



3 August 2021: Boston, MA Fenway Park

5 August 2021: East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

11 August 2021: Fargo, ND FargoDome

13 August 2021: Missoula, MT Washington Grizzly Stadium

16 August 2021: Denver, CO Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

19 August 2021: Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium (Previously SoFi Stadium)