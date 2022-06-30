Guns N' Roses at Tottenham Hotspurs: Support, stage times, tickets, travel & weather

Guns N' Roses will visit Tottenham Hotspur football ground this week. Picture: ALEJANDRO MELENDEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Guns N' Roses are set for two nights at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Find out everything you need to know about the gigs here.

Guns N' Roses are finally set to bring their world tour to London with a duo of dates at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the North of the capital.

Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed and co will play hits from across their career to a legion of fans, but what time will they start, who's supporting and what can we expect on the setlist.

Find out everything you need to know about GNR in London, including stage times, support acts and transport, below.

When are Guns N' Roses' London dates?

GNR will play two shows at Tottenham Hotspurs in London on 1st and 2nd June 2022.

Gary Clarke Jr. supports Guns N' Roses across both dates. Picture: Mariano Regidor/WireImage/Getty

Who's supporting Guns N' Roses in London?

Michael Monroe and Gary Clark Jr are supporting Guns N' Roses on both nights in London.

What are the Guns N'Roses London stage times?

The stage times for Guns N' Roses listed on the Tottenham Hotspurs stadium website are as follows:

Early Entry Doors: 3.15pm

Main Doors: 3.30pm

First support act: 4.30pm - 5pm

Second support act: 5.30pm - 6.15pm

Guns N' Roses: 6.45pm

General Admission Bars Close: 10.30pm

Premium Bars Close: 11.30pm

Stadium Closes: Midnight

Find out more about the event here.

Are there still tickets for Guns N' Roses in London?

There are still a limited amount of tickets for Guns N' Roses at Tottenham Hotspurs.

Visit ticketmaster.co,uk for more information.

What will Guns N' Roses play on their setlist?

It's not confirmed yet what the band will play in London, but a glance at their Dublin gig suggests the rockers will play a career-spanning set of around 27 tracks.

See their setlist from Dublin's Marlay Park on 28th June:

Intro

It's So Easy Mr. Brownstone Welcome to the Jungle (Link Wray's "Rumble" intro) Better Back in Black (AC/DC cover) Slither (Velvet Revolver cover) Chinese Democracy Double Talkin' Jive Estranged Live and Let Die (Wings cover) Reckless Life Rocket Queen You Could Be Mine I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges cover) (Duff on lead vocals) Absurd Hard Skool Civil War (Jimi Hendrix's "Machine Gun"… more ) Slash Guitar solo (Albert King's "Born Under a Bad Sign" jam) Sweet Child o' Mine November Rain Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover) Knockin' on Heaven's Door (Bob Dylan cover) (Alice Cooper's "Only Women Bleed" intro) Nightrain

Encore:

24. Coma

25. Patience (The Beatles' "Blackbird" intro)

26. You're Crazy (AFD version)

27. Paradise City

How to get to Guns N' Roses gig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The easiest way to get to the the Spurs stadium is by public transport and driving is NOT recomended.

It is serviced by four stations, either providing London Underground, London Overground and Greater Anglia services. They are Seven Sisters, Northumberland Park, Tottenham Hale and White Hart Lane.

There are also several TfL bus routes serving the stadium but buses will also be on diversion, with the nearest roads closed during the event.

Pre-booked shuttle buses are also available.

Saturday 2nd July: Industrial Action

On Saturday 2nd of July there will be Industrial strike action on Greater Anglia services. This means Northumberland Park station will be closed and services via Tottenham Hale will be significantly reduced ahead of the gig. After the show, no Greater Anglia services will operate from Tottenham Hale.

Visit the stadium's Getting Here page for more in depth information about all the ways to travel.

What will the weather be like for Guns N' Roses in London?

According to the Met Office the weather in Tottenham will see highs of 21 degrees, lows of 14 degrees with a 30% chance of rain around 2pm.

The weather is very similar on Saturday, with highs of 21 degrees and lows of 14 degrees and a 50% chance of rain at 7pm when the band are on stage.

