Guns N'Roses share new track Absurd

Axl Rose and Slash performing with Guns N'Roses in Texas in October 2019. Picture: Shutterstock

It's the first new material from Axl Rose and co since 2008...

Guns N'Roses have shared a new track called Absurd.

The track, which is a reworked version of the song Silkworms, had its live debut at Boston’s Fenway Park earlier this week, and they've now made it available to stream.

The song was originally written in the early 00s and recorded for the band's 2008 album Chinese Democracy - but didn't make the final cut.

At Fenway Park on Tuesday (3 August), Rose introduced the song by saying "Some of you might have heard this under another name, but this is really kind of absurd to try this.”

Now the new version of the song is available to stream on all major platforms.

It's the band's first new single release since the title track of Chinese Democracy was issued 13 years ago. An alternate take of the track Shadow Of Your Love was released in 2018 as a promo for a reissue of Appetite For Destruction.

Slash has revealed that he's he kept himself busy during the coronavirus lockdown by writing new music for Guns N'Roses and he's also been jamming with his bandmates Rose and bassist Duff McKagan.

He told music store Sweetwater last month: "I've been pretty much a homebody, but I've been back and forth between my studio in the house and doing a lot of writing and recording on my own.

“I've been jamming with Duff and I've been jamming with Axl and I've been doing stuff like that, so we've been getting some work done that way.

"But I haven't been doing much else. I haven't been doing any collaborations with the odd artists and whatnot. I'm basically just focusing on writing new music and recording demos and recording guitar stuff for Guns and whatnot."