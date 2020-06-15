Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer's new 2021 UK & Irish Hella Mega tour dates

Green Day. Picture: Press/Pamela Littky

The bands have confirmed new 2021 dates for their European gigs. Find out when you can see them play next year.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer previously postponed some of their European 2020 Hella Mega Tour dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Billie Joe Armstrong and co were set to be joined by the Sugar, We're Going Down band and the Buddy Holly geek-rockers for mammoth stadium dates across the globe.

However, the band have now rescheduled their dates on this side of the pond for next year.

As confirmed on the Hella Mega Tour's official website, the band will now play the likes of London Stadium on 26 June 2021, Glasgow's Bellahouston Park on 28 June 2021 and their Dublin date has been moved to 30 June 2021 - with the venue still to be announced.

The bands have also urged fans who cannot attend the new dates: "get in touch with the ticket agency from which you purchased your ticket for further information".

At the time of announcing some of their shows would have to be postponed back in April, the bands wrote in an official statement: "There’s nothing that makes our bands happier than playing shows, and maybe no other tour that we’ve all been this excited for, but due to the current health crisis, we’re having to postpone a number of our European shows.

"We’re just as disappointed as you are, but the safety of our fans, staff and touring crew is our top priority. We’re working hard to finalize dates for the rescheduled shows next summer, so hold on to those tickets.

"Keep rocking…safely…at home,

"Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer".

An update on Hella Mega Europe pic.twitter.com/yuQp2GCM6y — Green Day (@GreenDay) April 23, 2020

25 June 2021 – London, UK - London Stadium



25 June 2021 – London, UK - London Stadium

26 June 2021 – Huddersfield, UK - The John Smith’s Stadium

28 June 2021 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park

30 June 2021 –Dublin, IE - Venue TBC

