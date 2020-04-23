Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer's 2020 Hella Mega tour dates postponed: 2021 dates TBC

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer's 2020 Hella Mega Tour dates have been postponed due to coronvirus. Picture: Press/Pamela Littky 2. Daniel Knighton/Getty Images 3. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

A number of European dates, which would have seen Billie Joe Armstrong and co joined by Fall Out Boy and Weezer, will be postponed until 2021.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have been forced to postpone some of their 2020 Hella Mega Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Billie Joe Armstrong and co are set to be joined by the Sugar, We're Going Down band and the Buddy Holly geek-rockers for mammoth stadium dates across the globe.

However, now the bands have confirmed that some of the gigs will have to be rescheduled for next year.

An official statement from all three bands reads: "There’s nothing that makes our bands happier than playing shows, and maybe no other tour that we’ve all been this excited for, but due to the current health crisis, we’re having to postpone a number of our European shows.

"We’re just as disappointed as you are, but the safety of our fans, staff and touring crew is our top priority. We’re working hard to finalize dates for the rescheduled shows next summer, so hold on to those tickets.

"Keep rocking…safely…at home,

"Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer".

An update on Hella Mega Europe pic.twitter.com/yuQp2GCM6y — Green Day (@GreenDay) April 23, 2020

Previously speaking about the prospect of the mammoth string of dates with all three bands, Fall Out Boy frontman Pete Wentz told NME: "Two weeks before quarantine began, we got together and rehearsed our set with our staging, our video and our lights because it’s a stadium, so you can’t just do it the week before".

He added: "Now it’s like we’re circling, waiting to land. Nobody knows anything and it’s hard because we really want to do this tour.

"It was a hard thing to orchestrate because there are three bands, you have to figure out who’s doing what and everyone had to really want to do it. I know as much as you do about what’s going to happen with it."

